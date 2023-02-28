Is Ed Sheeran Calling His Next Album 'Subtract'? - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran appears to have confirmed the title of his next album.

Sheeran has reacted to a tweet from a fan about his new LP being called ‘Subtract’, which would make sense following 2021’s ‘Equals’, 2017’s ‘Divide’, 2014’s ‘Multiply’ and 2011’s ‘Plus’.

Alongside a clip Ed posted of waves removing a line from the ‘=’ symbol written in the sand to turn it into ‘-‘ (‘Subtract’), Ed tweeted on Thursday (27.02.23): “Getting excited now?”

The album teaser came as Ed played another concert for poorly children at a hospital in Australia amid his tour Down Under.

Sheeran performed at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital on Tuesday (27.02.23).

He also performed for young fans at Queensland Children’s Hospital last weekend.

Ed recently returned to social media after taking a break due to “turbulent” times in his personal life.

Sheeran – who has two daughters, Lyra, two, and eight-month-old Jupiter, with wife Cherry Seaborn – admitted some posts on his social media became “a bit boring” after a tough time, but he insisted “things are looking up” now.

He said: “I realise I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or fanbase online over the last couple of years and the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring. I’m sorry, that’s my fault.

“The reason I’m making this video is, just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things happening in my personal life so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t really feeling like that.

“I know that sounds weird, but hence I’m making this video to say things are looking up and I’m back online.”

Ed told fans some “weird shit” would be posted on his Instagram account going forwards, but stumbled during his sentence.

Despite tripping over his words slightly, the ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker insisted he wasn’t going to make another video after attempting “about 50”.

He added: “So you know, weird shit is gonna start being posted here … I’ve made this video about 50 fucking times. I’m not making another one!”

On November 4th, Ed told fans he was “signing off” Instagram until 2023.

He posted: “Signing off now until 2023. See you in the new year. Much love, Ed x (sic)”

In February 2022, Ed’s friend Jamal Edwards – who helped to launch his career with his urban music platform SBTV – passed away aged 31 of a heart attack after taking recreational drugs.

Last month, he relaunched Jamal’s SBTV relaunch ‘F64’, the platform’s flagship freestyle rap series, and to kick it off, he shared the freestyle of the same name dedicated to his late friend.

Ed raps: “Yo Jam, this is a letter to you. It’s been a while, but it’s been hard for me to get in the booth.

“Since we last spoke, I’ve become a father of two, trying to live life with a smile but that’s been harder to do.

“All I want to do is talk about you, but these tears won’t let me talk about you. We should have known that we’d be lost without you.

“Therapy sessions digging and depression, I got a life full of blessings but this just breaks my fucking heart.”

