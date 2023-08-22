 Jack Antonoff Signs To Dirty Hit Records - Noise11.com
Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff Signs To Dirty Hit Records

by Music-News.com on August 23, 2023

in News

Jack Antonoff has signed to The 1975’s label Dirty Hit and is set to join forces with the band’s manager and label boss Jamie Oborne.

The songwriter and producer – who is known for his work with Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, and The 1975 – has also inked a lucrative deal with Universal Music Publishing Group and left Sony behind to remain under the guise of publishing A+R Jennifer Knoepfle, who jumped ship to the former.

Jack’s band Bleachers will also be managed by Jamie.

In a statement issued to Variety,Antonoff said: “Very proud to be working with Jamie and his entire team – we’ve known each other for some time now and our connection has deeply inspired me.

“Have loved everything he has been creating from afar and love the perspective he has on what I do.

“Feeling wild excitement for everything in the works and as seen in the picture above I’m just ready to be driving around playing my new records and dreaming about new ideas with Jamie.

“Feels so special and rare to be supported like this and just very grateful our paths crossed.”

The first Bleachers release on Dirty Hit will be ‘Live At Radio City Music Hall’, which was recorded at their concert at the iconic New York City venue last summer.

Bruce Springsteen features on ‘Chinatown’.

Announcing the live LP, the band wrote on Instagram: “On July 26, 2022 we played one of our best shows for a sold out crowd at radio city music hall. That night meant so much to us that we turned it into a live album.

“This album is the document of the wild and intense tour behind take the sadness out of Saturday night. As we prep the next era of bleachers we wanted to stamp that incredible time with this live album. (sic)”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper Christens Oh My Goddess! Tour After Final Small Town Temple Single

Ella Hooper is heading back on the road for the ‘Oh My Goddess!’ tour marking the final single from her Small Town Temple album.

32 mins ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd To Play Three Shows In Australia in November/December

The Weeknd will perform stadium shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this November and December. There is also one show for New Zealand for Auckland on 7 December.

1 day ago
Miley Cyrus, Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros OGorman
Miley Cyrus Has New Music On The Way

Miley Cyrus has announced she will be releasing a new single dedicated to her "loyal fans".

5 days ago
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, Video, Music Interview, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Jared Leto Says Thirty Seconds To Mars Is Basically Just Him

Jared Leto joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss Thirty Seconds To Mars’ new song “Seasons” from the group’s forthcoming album ‘It’s The End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day’. He tells Apple Music about entering a new chapter with the album, the eclectic nature of the band’s sound, the origin of the group’s sound, and more.

5 days ago
Chvrches photo by Eliot Hazel
Chvrches To Release 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Bones of What You Believe’

‘The Bones of What You Believe’, the debut album for Scotland’s Chvrches, was released 20 September 2013. A special edition 10th anniversary edition will be released on 13 October 2023.

6 days ago
Boy and Bear
Boy & Bear Unvault The Archives And Discover Lost Harlequin Dreams Tracks

Boy & Bear have discovered three unreleased songs from the 2013 ‘Harlequin Dream’ album and they will be official released as the ‘Lost Dreams’ EP.

6 days ago
You Me At Six
You Me At Six Cancel US Tour

You Me At Six have cancelled their upcoming United States tour due to "personal reasons".

August 16, 2023