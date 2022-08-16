Jack White To Headline New Harvest Rock In Adelaide - Noise11.com

South Australia has outflanked the rest of Australia scoring the only Australian performance by Jack White for the all new Harvest Rock Festival.

Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas said “There is genuine excitement building about the Harvest Rock Festival. November is a great time of year in Adelaide, and with such a great line-up Harvest Rock is set to attract big crowds to our city’s east end.”

Harvest Rock will take place over the weekend of 19 and 20 November in Adelaide,

The line-up for the two days is:

Jack White (Only Aus Show)

Crowded House

The Black Crowes

Khruangbin

Groove Armada

Sam Fender

The Lumineers

Tones And I

The Avalanches

Courtney Barnett

Kurt Vile (Only Aus Show)

Angus & Julia Stone

The Teskey Brothers

Hot Chip

Goanna

Genesis Owusu

The Living End

Cat Power

You Am I

Meg Mac

Marlon Williams

Holy Holy

Alex Cameron

Ruby Fields

Allen Stone

Electric Fields

Towns

Slowmango

Arc Presents Neil Young’s Harvest Live

HARVEST ROCK

Saturday 19 & Sunday 20 November 2022

Rymill Park / Murlawirrapurka & King Rodney Park / Ityamai-itpina

Adelaide

harvestrock.com

TICKETING INFO

Tickets on sale to the general public from 9.00am AEST Wednesday 24 August

