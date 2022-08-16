Jack White To Headline New Harvest Rock In Adelaide - Noise11.com

South Australia has outflanked the rest of Australia scoring the only Australian performance by Jack White for the all new Harvest Rock Festival.
Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas said “There is genuine excitement building about the Harvest Rock Festival. November is a great time of year in Adelaide, and with such a great line-up Harvest Rock is set to attract big crowds to our city’s east end.”
Harvest Rock will take place over the weekend of 19 and 20 November in Adelaide,
The line-up for the two days is:
Jack White (Only Aus Show)
Crowded House
The Black Crowes
Khruangbin
Groove Armada
Sam Fender
The Lumineers
Tones And I
The Avalanches
Courtney Barnett
Kurt Vile (Only Aus Show)
Angus & Julia Stone
The Teskey Brothers
Hot Chip
Goanna
Genesis Owusu
The Living End
Cat Power
You Am I
Meg Mac
Marlon Williams
Holy Holy
Alex Cameron
Ruby Fields
Allen Stone
Electric Fields
Towns
Slowmango
Arc Presents Neil Young’s Harvest Live
HARVEST ROCK
Saturday 19 & Sunday 20 November 2022
Rymill Park / Murlawirrapurka & King Rodney Park / Ityamai-itpina
Adelaide
harvestrock.com
TICKETING INFO
Tickets on sale to the general public from 9.00am AEST Wednesday 24 August
