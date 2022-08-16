 Jack White To Headline New Harvest Rock In Adelaide - Noise11.com
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jack White To Headline New Harvest Rock In Adelaide

by Paul Cashmere on August 17, 2022

in News

South Australia has outflanked the rest of Australia scoring the only Australian performance by Jack White for the all new Harvest Rock Festival.

Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas said “There is genuine excitement building about the Harvest Rock Festival. November is a great time of year in Adelaide, and with such a great line-up Harvest Rock is set to attract big crowds to our city’s east end.”

Harvest Rock will take place over the weekend of 19 and 20 November in Adelaide,

The line-up for the two days is:

Jack White (Only Aus Show)
Crowded House
The Black Crowes
Khruangbin
Groove Armada
Sam Fender
The Lumineers
Tones And I
The Avalanches
Courtney Barnett
Kurt Vile (Only Aus Show)
Angus & Julia Stone
The Teskey Brothers
Hot Chip
Goanna
Genesis Owusu
The Living End
Cat Power
You Am I
Meg Mac
Marlon Williams
Holy Holy
Alex Cameron
Ruby Fields
Allen Stone
Electric Fields
Towns
Slowmango
Arc Presents Neil Young’s Harvest Live

HARVEST ROCK
Saturday 19 & Sunday 20 November 2022
Rymill Park / Murlawirrapurka & King Rodney Park / Ityamai-itpina
Adelaide
harvestrock.com

TICKETING INFO
Tickets on sale to the general public from 9.00am AEST Wednesday 24 August

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jason Singh Heavens Greatest Hits
Taxiride’s Jason Singh Creates New Show ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’

Taxiride singer and songwriter Jason Singh has put his own songs aside to perform the songs of the artists who inspired him. His new show is called ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’.

18 hours ago
Sound As Ever by Jane Gazzo and Andrew P Street
Jane Gazzo And Andrew P Street Document Australian Music In The 90s With Sound As Ever

‘Sound As Ever – A celebration of the Greatest Decade in Australian Music (1990-1999)’ is a new book by Jane Gazzo and Andrew P Street.

19 hours ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Announce Final Shows With Added 10 to 1

With Midnight Oil returning for their final Australian shows, more have been added including some special 10 to 1 shows playing the entire ’10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1’ album in its entirety.

1 day ago
Nigel Butterley AM photo by Josh Raymond
Nigel Butterley AM To Receive Posthumous Art Music Award

Sydney composer, pianist, teacher and broadcaster Nigel Butterley AM will be honored with the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music at the 2022 Art Music Awards.

1 day ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Giles Martin Gives INXS A Make-Over

Producer Giles Martin, the mad scientist behind the recent Beatles reissues and son of Beatles producer Sir George Martin, has been giving INXS a make-over as well.

1 day ago
The Hollywood Waltz
Reckless Records Premieres Another New Rock Band The Hollywood Waltz

Scot Crawford is building the catalogue of Australian rock with another new music signing from The Hollywood Waltz.

2 days ago
Russell Morris The Dreams Of Jack Chrome
Russell Morris ‘The Dreams Of Jack Chrome’ Tops ARIA ‘Jazz & Blues Chart

Russell Morris has achieved another number one album with ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ debuting at number one of ARIA Jazz & Blues chart.

2 days ago