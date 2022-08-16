Jackson Browne To Return To Australia and New Zealand In 2023 - Noise11.com

Jackson Browne will return to Australia in New Zealand for appearances at Bluesfest, A Day On The Green and his own shows.

To give you an idea of what a Jackson show looks like in 2022 here is his most recent show from 30 July in New York.

Set 1:

Somebody’s Baby

The Barricades of Heaven (from Looking East, 1996)

Sky Blue and Black (from I’m Alive, 1993)

The Long Way Around (from Standing In The Breach, 2014)

Downhill From Everywhere (from Downhill From Everywhere, 2021)

Fountain of Sorrow (from Late For The Sky, 1974)

Rock Me on the Water (from Jackson Browne, 1972)

A Little Soon to Say (from Downhill From Everywhere, 2021)

That Girl Could Sing (from Hold Out, 1980)

A Human Touch (from Downhill From Everywhere, 2021)

Before the Deluge (from Late For The Sky, 1974)

The Dreamer (from Downhill From Everywhere, 2021)

Until Justice Is Real (from Downhill From Everywhere, 2021)

Farther On (from Late For The Sky, 1974)

For a Dancer (from Late For The Sky, 1974)

The Naked Ride Home (from The Naked Ride Home, 2002)

In the Shape of a Heart (from Lives In The Balance, 1986)

These Days (from For Everyman, 1973)

Redneck Friend (from For Everyman, 1973)

Doctor My Eyes (from Jackson Browne, 1972)

Late for the Sky (from Late For The Sky, 1974)

The Pretender (from The Pretender, 1976)

Running on Empty (from Running On Empty, 1977)

Encore:

Take It Easy (from For Everyman, 1973)

Our Lady of the Well (from For Everyman, 1973)

Encore 2:

The Load-Out (from Running On Empty, 1977)

Stay (from Running On Empty, 1977)

JACKSON BROWNE

With special guest Liz Stringer (Melb/Syd)

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

APRIL 2023

Presented by Frontier Touring and The Sound (NZ only)

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/jacksonbrowne

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 22 August (11am AEST/1pm NZST)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 25 August (12pm local time)

Thursday 13 April

MCA, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 15 April

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 18 April

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday 19 April

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ

Friday 21 April

Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

** also playing (not a Frontier show) Tuesday 11 April – a day on the green, Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth, WA, with special guests The Waifs and Helen Shanahan. Tickets here.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

