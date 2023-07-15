Jade Holland Shares Her Wedding Song 'Wild In Me' As New Single - Noise11.com

Country singer and songwriter Jade Holland has a new song written for her husband at their recent wedding.

Jade says that ‘Wild In Me’ is “a story about how sometimes we carry our heartbreaks through to the next relationship and don’t really notice that they are holding us back from finding ‘the one’.

“Once you meet ‘the one’, finally those heartbreaks all seem to disappear. It makes way for this newfound love in your life and those small pieces of you that were being held back, have now been embraced by this new human who loves you for exactly all that you are”.

In 2022 Jade released ‘Oh My Heart’.

