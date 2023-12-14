James Reyne Adds Second Wollongong Show - Noise11.com

James Reyne will now play a second show for Wollongong at Anita’s Theatre.

Show one on March 11 is a seated show. Show two on May 11 is standing.

https://jamesreyne.com.au/tours/

The 2024 James Reyne ‘Crawl File’ tour marks the 40th anniversary of the first Australian Crawl best of ‘Crawl File’. ‘Crawl File’ wrapped up the hits from the three Australian Crawl albums and the Semantics EP onto one album. Between 1979 and 1983, Australian Crawl had seven Top 40 singles with ‘Beautiful People’, ‘The Boys Light Up’, ‘Down Hearted’, ‘Things Don’t Seem’, ‘Errol’, ‘Shut Down’ and ‘Reckless’.

James will start The Crawl File tour on 6 January in Kingscliff. Get all the dates here.

