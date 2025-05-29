James Reyne Releases First New Music In Five Years With ‘Going Back To Nashville’ - Noise11.com

James Reyne has released his first new music since 2020 with the very unNashville sounding ‘Going Back To Nashville’.

While Nashville may be the country capital of the USA, ‘Going Back To Nashville’ sounds more aligned to James’ Mornington roots.

The song originated on a songwriting trip to Nashville where James’ caught up with songwriting blues legend Tony Joe White. White played tour guide for James showing him around the region. “Back then, a bit of a status symbol was how many head of buffalo you had on your ranch,” James recalls. “Pointing at Wynonna Judd’s place, Tony Joe said in that distinctively deep voice, ‘She’s got like 20 head of buffalo.’”

One line “Honk if you love Delbert” came from a sticker on Willie Nelson’s road case. Australian Crawl toured with Willie in New Zealand in 1981.

Listen out for the country references in this very rock and roll song. James references Tom T. Hall’s Watermelon Wine and namechecks Jerry Jeff Walker, as well as George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton, with James singing: “Now I ain’t George and she ain’t Tammy/ I ain’t Porter and she ain’t Dolly.”

“This song is how I see Nashville,” James says.

James Reyne – Tour Dates

Friday June 6 – Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta, QLD

Saturday June 7- Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta, QLD

Saturday June 21- The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD – with Alex Lloyd

Saturday July 5 – State Theatre, Sydney, NSW – with Alex Lloyd

Saturday July 12 – The Palais, Melbourne, Vic – with Alex Lloyd

