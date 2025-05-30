 New Music from Jimmy Barnes ‘That’s What You Do For Love’ - Noise11.com
New Music from Jimmy Barnes ‘That’s What You Do For Love’

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2025

in News

With Jimmy Barnes’ 21st solo album ‘Defiant’ just a week away, here is another preview. The opening track is a Barnes rocker ‘That’s What You Do For Love’.

‘Defiant’ is Jimmy’s first album of original songs since ‘Flesh and Blood’ in 2021. The title is a reference to his “stubborn Scottish streak’ overcoming recent health issues and “the satisfaction you can get from fighting back”.

Defiant is out on 6 June 2025.

Defiant tracklisting

1. That’s What You Do For Love
2. New Day
3. Beyond the River Bend
4. Never Stop Loving You
5. Defiant
6. The Long Road
7. Damned If I Do, Damned If I Don’t
8. Dig Deep
9. Nothing Comes For Nothing
10. Sea of Love

