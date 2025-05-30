New Music from Jimmy Barnes ‘That’s What You Do For Love’ - Noise11.com

With Jimmy Barnes’ 21st solo album ‘Defiant’ just a week away, here is another preview. The opening track is a Barnes rocker ‘That’s What You Do For Love’.

‘Defiant’ is Jimmy’s first album of original songs since ‘Flesh and Blood’ in 2021. The title is a reference to his “stubborn Scottish streak’ overcoming recent health issues and “the satisfaction you can get from fighting back”.

Defiant is out on 6 June 2025.

Defiant tracklisting

1. That’s What You Do For Love

2. New Day

3. Beyond the River Bend

4. Never Stop Loving You

5. Defiant

6. The Long Road

7. Damned If I Do, Damned If I Don’t

8. Dig Deep

9. Nothing Comes For Nothing

10. Sea of Love

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook