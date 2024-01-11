James Reyne To Kick Off 40 Years Of ‘Crawl File’ This Weekend - Noise11.com

Former Australian Crawl frontman James Reyne will begin 2024 live in Torquay, Victoria this Sunday marking 40 years since the first Australian Crawl best of ‘Crawl File’.

The greatest hits album ‘Crawl File’ came just four years after the debut Australian Crawl album ‘The Boys Light Up’. In that time Australian Crawl had clocked up seven Top 40 hits including the number one song ‘Reckless (Don’t Be So)’.

‘Crawl File’ was a number 2 album in Australia for Australia Crawl after the three albums ‘The Boys Light Up’ (no 4, 1980), ‘Sirocco’ (no 1, 1981) and ‘Sons of Beaches’ (no 1, 1982). The 1983 EP ‘Phalanx’ also reached no 4 on the Australian chart in 1983.

Australian Crawl was formed in 1978 in Melbourne, Australia. The original lineup included James Reyne (vocals), Simon Binks (guitar), Guy McDonough (guitar, vocals), Paul Williams (bass, vocals), Bill McDonough (drums), and Brad Robinson (keyboard).

The band’s debut album, “The Boys Light Up,” was released in 1980 and became a significant success in Australia. The title track, “The Boys Light Up,” and other singles like “Indisposed” and “Beautiful People” helped establish Australian Crawl as a leading force in the Australian music scene.

Australian Crawl’s music is characterized by its fusion of rock, new wave, and pop elements. They were known for catchy melodies, clever lyrics, and the distinctive vocal style of lead singer James Reyne. The band’s coastal-themed lyrics often reflected Australian culture and lifestyle.

Australian Crawl enjoyed substantial commercial success in Australia. Their albums, including “Sirocco” (1981) and “Sons of Beaches” (1982), topped the charts. The band produced several hit singles, and their energetic live performances contributed to their popularity.

The band faced internal conflicts, and in 1986, Australian Crawl officially disbanded. Tragically, Guy McDonough passed away in 1984, which had a profound impact on the band. Despite the breakup, the legacy of Australian Crawl endured. James Reyne pursued a successful solo career, and the band’s music continued to be celebrated as a significant part of Australian rock history.

James Reyne was born on May 19, 1957, in Lagos, Nigeria, and moved to Australia in his early years.

Following the breakup of Australian Crawl in 1986, James Reyne embarked on a successful solo career. His debut solo album, “James Reyne” (1987), included the hit single “Fall of Rome.” Reyne continued to release solo albums, exploring various musical styles and showcasing his versatility as a musician.

James Reyne has achieved significant success on the Australian music charts both as a solo artist and during his time with Australian Crawl. Several of his solo albums, including “James Reyne” (1987) and “Hard Reyne” (1989), produced chart-topping singles.

Reyne is known for his strong and distinctive voice, as well as his skillful songwriting. His lyrics often feature clever wordplay, vivid storytelling, and a unique Australian perspective. Reyne’s ability to capture the essence of Australian culture and lifestyle has resonated with audiences.

James Reyne has received various awards and accolades for his contributions to the music industry. In 2003, he was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame as a member of Australian Crawl. Reyne’s impact on Australian rock and his enduring influence on the country’s music scene have earned him recognition and respect.

James Reyne Crawl File dates start 14 January in Torquay. Get full tour details here.

Australian Crawl’s Bill McDonough recently published his memoir. Watch his Noise11 interview here:

