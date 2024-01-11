James Ryan and Jimmy Cupples Fill Up On Unledded For Led Zeppelin Shows - Noise11.com

Since the demise of Led Zeppelin following the death of John Bonham in 1980, Jimmy Page & Robert Plant collaborations have been rare.

Led Zeppelin’s last show with Bonham was 7 July 1980 in Berlin. John died on 25 September 1980 at age 32. Led Zeppelin did not appear again until Live Aid in 1985 then the Atlantic 40th anniversary concert in 1988. There has also been a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performance for the induction of 1995 and finally the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in 2007.

Page & Plant toured together in the mid 1990s and did come to Australia in 1996. They were amazing gigs of mostly Led Zeppelin songs.

Page & Plant Melbourne setlist 29 February 1996

The Wanton Song (from Physical Graffiti, 1975)

Bring It On Home (from Led Zeppelin II, 1969)

Heartbreaker (from Led Zeppelin II, 1969)

Ramble On (from Led Zeppelin II, 1969)

Wonderful One (from No Quarter: Jimmy Page & Robert Plant Unledded, 1994)

Laridé (Ancient Beatbox cover) (Hurdy Gurdy Solo) (Only ever played once by Plant & Page at this show)

Gallows Pole (from Led Zeppelin III, 1970)

The Song Remains the Same (from Houses of the Holy, 1973)

The Rain Song (from Houses of the Holy, 1973)

Since I’ve Been Loving You (from Led Zeppelin III, 1970)

Whole Lotta Love (from Led Zeppelin II, 1969)

Yallah (from No Quarter: Jimmy Page & Robert Plant Unledded, 1994)

In the Evening (from Presence, 1976)

Four Sticks (from Led Zeppelin IV, 1971)

Kashmir (from Physical Graffiti, 1975)

Encore:

Black Dog (from Led Zeppelin IV, 1971)

Rock and Roll (from Led Zeppelin IV, 1971)

Watch the Jimmy Cupples and James Ryan interview:

Zeppelin Unledded: The Page & Plant Years show feature:

Guitars and mandolins will be played by highly regarded James Ryan (Ross Wilson, Russell Morris, Kate Ceberano, The Badloves and recent Pink Floyd-Dark Side of the Moon).

Kit Riley on Bass (The Badloves).

Haydn Meggitt on Drums and Percussion (Ross Wilson, Bachelor Girl).

All members are from Melbourne’s blues rock band King Canyon.

The show will be enhanced by Middle Eastern Trio ‘Alwan’ and a String Quartet.

History:

Robert Plant was the lead vocalist and Jimmy Page the guitarist for the legendary rock band Led Zeppelin. Their collaboration in Led Zeppelin produced some of the most iconic and influential rock music of the 1970s.

Plant and Page reunited for a collaborative project titled “Unledded” in 1994. This project included an MTV Unplugged session and a live album called “No Quarter: Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Unledded.” The duo explored acoustic arrangements of Led Zeppelin classics, as well as new material.

Following the success of the “Unledded” project, Plant and Page embarked on a world tour in 1995. The tour featured a mix of acoustic and electric performances, blending Led Zeppelin classics with their new collaborative work. It marked a significant reunion for fans of Led Zeppelin.

The “Unledded” project and subsequent tour received critical acclaim, and the live album “No Quarter” won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance with Vocal for the track “Most High.”

While the collaboration between Robert Plant and Jimmy Page outside of Led Zeppelin has been sporadic, their partnership in projects like “Unledded” and the subsequent tour demonstrated the enduring chemistry between two of rock music’s most legendary figures.

‘Zeppelin Unledded: The Page & Plant Years’ kicks off February 2, 2024 with Melbourne dates starting in Nunawading.

Get tickets here

