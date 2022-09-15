 Janis Ian Reveals She May Never Sing Again - Noise11.com
Janis Ian photo by Gerard Viveiros

Janis Ian Reveals She May Never Sing Again

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2022

in News

Singer songwriter Janis Ian has revealed that her recent cancellations because of laryngitis are more serious than first thought and it will be months before she will know if she can ever sing again.

Janis posted at her website:

It is with unfathomable sadness that I announce the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates.

Unfortunately, the laryngitis that forced the postponement of some spring dates has turned out to be more complicated than a simple, treatable laryngitis. There is vocal fold scarring; since it’s not due to polyps or singing incorrectly, the doctors can only speculate as to why, but treatments are very limited. And it would be many months before we’d know the outcome of any treatment.

It is most unlikely that I’ll ever sound like myself again.

I consider myself lucky that this is not life-threatening, though the loss in my own small world is staggering.

I’m going to take a few weeks to get used to this, then deal with the logistics of what to do with everything we’d prepared for the tour, like a zillion CDs… be patient, please.

Please contact the venues for refunds, and thank you all for your support and love.

Janis Ian wrote and recorded her first hit song, the controversial ‘Society’s Child (Baby I’ve Been Thinking)’ when she was 14 years old. The song reached no 14 on the Billboard chart but “shocked” America with its story of interracial love.

Ian’s next major hit came in 1975 with ‘At Seventeen’, another controversial song addressing adolescence. ‘At Seventeen’ reached no 3 in the USA and no 23 in Australia.

Janis Ian would have a further Top 10 hit in Australia is 1979 with ‘Fly Too High’ riding the disco boom.

Her most recent album ‘The Light at the End of the Line’ was released earlier this year.

