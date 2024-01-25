 Jason Donovan Strips Frank’n’Furter Naked for Acoustic ‘Sweet Transvestite’ - Noise11.com
Jason Donovan Strips Frank’n’Furter Naked for Acoustic ‘Sweet Transvestite’

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2024

Jason Donovan has taken the fishnets off Frank’n’Furter for an unplugged and acoustic version of ‘Sweet Transvestite’.

Jason Donovan is starring as Frank’n’Furter in the current Australian production. Myf Warhurst is the Narrator in Newcastle then Joel Creasy will take over for the Melbourne shows. The Sydney narrator is yet to be announced.

“I am so excited to be joining The Rocky Horror Show as the Narrator – joining an illustrious and slightly chaotic list of Rocky Horror Narrators – from Gretel Killeen to Bert Newton, Derryn Hinch to my darling Myf Warhurst I fit right in! I’ll see you at the show in Melbourne. It’s just a jump to the left, after all! “said Joel.

Australian audiences could not get enough of superstar Jason Donovan starring as Frank N Furter! Returning cast alongside him, include Stellar Perry as Magenta/The Usherette, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Henry Rollo as Riff Raff, Darcey Eagle as Columbia and Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott. Joining them in 2024 as Brad and the Frank N Furter Alternate will be Blake Bowden (The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd) and as RockyDaniel Erbacher (Grease, Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions the Musical)

The Rocky Horror Show is now on in Newcastle before heading back to Melbourne then Sydney.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW
NEWCASTLE – CIVIC THEATRE FROM 12 JANUARY
with Narrator Myf Warhurst
MELBOURNE – ATHENAEUM THEATRE FROM 9 FEBRUARY
with Narrator Joel Creasey
SYDNEY – THEATRE ROYAL SYDNEY FROM 31 MARCH
Narrator to be announced soon

WWW.ROCKYHORROR.COM.AU

Watch the Noise11 interview with the show’s creator Richard O’Brien.

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

