Jay-Z Foundation Raises $20million for Charity - Noise11.com

Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation raised $20 million (£15 million) at a recent gala event.

The Shawn Carter Foundation – co-founded by the Tom Ford rapper and his mother Gloria Carter in 2003 – hosted a black-tie gala in New York City on Friday. During the gala, the foundation raised $20 million (£15 million) to help those facing socioeconomic hardships to further their education beyond secondary institutions.

The fundraising included a $10 million (£7.65 million) legacy donation from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, as well as $2 million (£1.5 million) from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s annual contribution to the foundation.

Held at Per Sixty, Jay-Z, Gloria, and the rapper’s wife Beyoncé attended the gala, which celebrated the foundation’s 20th anniversary.

Musical guests included DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Babyface, Miguel, Tinashe, A$AP Ferg, and Saint Jhn, while Regina Hall, Chazz Palminteri, Angie Martinez, Corey Gamble, Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and others, also attended the event.

The gala took place shortly after Jay-Z and Beyoncé attended the opening of The Book of HOV, an honorary exhibition for the rapper at the Brooklyn Public Library on Thursday night.

The exhibition – named after the musician’s lyric in DJ Khaled’s 2022 song God Did – features “archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards, and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet of Jay-Z’s professional life”.

