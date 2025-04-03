 Jeff Martin, Shane Nicholson and Richie Lewis To Perform ‘Celebrating Neil Young From Harvest To Harvest Moon’ - Noise11.com
Jeff Martin, Shane Nicholson and Richie Lewis To Perform ‘Celebrating Neil Young From Harvest To Harvest Moon’

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2025

in News

Jeff Martin of The Tea Party, Shane Nicholson and Tumbleweed’s Richie Lewis will present a tribute to Neil Young ‘Celebrating Neil Young: From Harvest To Harvest Moon’ in August and September.

The title may be slightly misleading. The ‘Harvest’ to ‘Harvest Moon’ timeline is 1972 to 1992. When the publicity says songs like ‘Only Love Can Break Your Heart’ (1970), ‘Down by the River’ (1969) and ‘Cinnamon Girl’ (1969) will be played, I suspect its just a clever title.

Neil Young’s first solo album ‘Neil Young’ was released in 1968. Prior to that he was a member of Buffalo Springfield who release three albums from 1966 to 1968.

Since ‘Harvest Moon’ Neil has released 22 new studio albums, and started his Archive series with 28 archive albums and three box sets with a further 27 albums.

There will be no shortage of songs for this setlist.

Four years ago Shane Nicholson released a tribute to Neil Young ‘Harvest On Vinyl’.

Also watch his covers of ‘Dance Dance Dance’:

And ‘Are You Ready For The Country’:

Celebrating Neil Young: From Harvest to Harvest Moon Australian Tour Dates

Friday 22nd August BRISBANE, The Triffid
Saturday 23rd August SYDNEY, Metro Theatre
Thursday 11th September ADELAIDE, The Gov
Friday 12th September MELBOURNE, 170 Russell

Tickets:
Pre-sale: Presale: Thursday 3rd April, 10am Local
General Public On Sale: Monday 7th April, 10am Local
From: https://metropolistouring.com/celebrating-neil-young-2025/

