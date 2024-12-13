Jeremy Strong Confirms Springsteen Biopic Is On Track For 2025 - Noise11.com

Actor Jeremy Strong, best known for his role of Kendall Roy in ‘Succession’ has confirmed the timeline for the Bruce Springsteen biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ is on track.

Strong made surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show this week updating people with what he is up to with productions.

In “Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Strong will play the part of Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau. ‘Shameless’ star Jeremy Allen White will play Bruce.

‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ is based on the 2023 Warren Hayes’ book. The movie is focused around Springsteen’s mid 80s period after ‘The River’ and before ‘Born In the USA’ when he made that complete left-turn to record the stark, acoustic solo album ‘Nebraska’.

Filming and photography so far have taken place in New York, New Jersey and Los Angeles. Springsteen visited the sets in Rockaway and Bayonne in New Jersey on 1 and 4 November and again this week at Asbury Park, New Jersey on 10 and 11 December.

A release date for ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ for sometime in 2025 is yet to be confirmed.

