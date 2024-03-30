 Jerry Seinfeld and Sting Join Billy Joel For 100th Madison Square Garden Show - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3

Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Winston Robinson

Jerry Seinfeld and Sting Join Billy Joel For 100th Madison Square Garden Show

by Paul Cashmere on March 31, 2024

in News

Jerry Seinfeld and Sting joined Billy Joel for Billy’s 100th Madison Square Garden show to pay tribute to Joel as he nears his residency at the iconic New York venue.

Jerry paid tribute to Billy before the third song ‘Vienna’ and then Sting joined Billy to perform Joel’s ‘Big Man On Mulberry Street’ and The Police’s ‘Every Little Thing She Does is Magic.

Seinfeld said, “Billy invited me to come tonight because it’s a special night. He has been doing this residency for a long time and it is really the thing that has for me put the medallion of this magnificent career.

Jerry continued, “There’s three things that make Billy a genius. The voice, the music, the writing of the most beautiful songs. But there’s another thing about Billy that makes him so unique and so special. He captures how we feel living in this particular part of the world, Long Island, New York. He is the companion we have gone through our whole lives. His music is our best friend. I don’t know if he can understand how much his music means to us”.

Watch Jerry Seinfeld honor Billy Joel:

Watch Sting and Billy perform ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’:

Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency will conclude on 25 July, 2024.

Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)
My Life (from 52nd Street, 1978)
(Jerry Seinfeld intro)
Vienna (from The Stranger, 1977)
The Downeaster Alexa (from Storm Front, 1989)
An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)
The Longest Time (from An Innocent Man, 1993)
Turn the Lights Back On (single, 2024)
Big Man on Mulberry Street (with Sting) (Duet with Sting)
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (The Police cover) (with Sting) (Duet with Sting)
Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)
Half a Mile Away (from 52nd Street, 1978)
The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)
Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)
New York State of Mind (from Turnstiles, 1976)
Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)
The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)
Nessun dorma (Puccini)
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)
Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:
We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)
Uptown Girl (from An Innocent Man, 1993)
It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Big Shot (from 52nd Street, 1978)
You May Be Right (from Glass Houses, 1980)

