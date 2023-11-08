Jerry Seinfeld Is Heading Back To Australian in 2024 - Noise11.com

Jerry Seinfeld will perform again for Australia in June 2024.

Seinfeld has been coming to Australia for over 25 years. “I have loved Australia since my first tour there in 1998, and I cannot wait to come back to visit some of the greatest comedy fans in the world.”

Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty, expressed his delight in welcoming Seinfeld back to Australia, saying, “We are thrilled to have Jerry Seinfeld return to our shores. He is, without a doubt, the world’s most renowned and accomplished stand-up comedian. This tour provides an opportunity for Australians to witness the mastery of his craft.”

NATIONAL TOUR DATES:

Saturday 15 June – Perth, RAC Arena

Sunday 16 June – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 19 June – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 20 June – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday 22 June – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 23 June – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

