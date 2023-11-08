 Jerry Seinfeld Is Heading Back To Australian in 2024 - Noise11.com
Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld (photo supplied TEG Dainty)

Jerry Seinfeld Is Heading Back To Australian in 2024

by Paul Cashmere on November 9, 2023

in News

Jerry Seinfeld will perform again for Australia in June 2024.

Seinfeld has been coming to Australia for over 25 years. “I have loved Australia since my first tour there in 1998, and I cannot wait to come back to visit some of the greatest comedy fans in the world.”

Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty, expressed his delight in welcoming Seinfeld back to Australia, saying, “We are thrilled to have Jerry Seinfeld return to our shores. He is, without a doubt, the world’s most renowned and accomplished stand-up comedian. This tour provides an opportunity for Australians to witness the mastery of his craft.”

NATIONAL TOUR DATES:

Saturday 15 June – Perth, RAC Arena
Sunday 16 June – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Wednesday 19 June – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thursday 20 June – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Saturday 22 June – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Sunday 23 June – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

www.tegdainty.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tony Martin and Damian Cowell
Tony Martin To Join TISM’s Damian Cowell Solo Show

Tony Martin, once of The D-Generation and more recently one half of Australian radio show Martin/Malloy will join one-time TISM member Damian Cowell at Damian’s Melbourne show in November.

October 11, 2023
Dawn French
Dawn French Is A Huge Twat Is Coming To Australia In 2024

Dawn French will bring her Dawn French Is A Huge Twat to Australia for 2024.

September 22, 2023
Derek Smalls
Spinal Taps’s Derek Smalls Releases New Song ‘Must Crush Barbie’

With no news of a Spinal Tap reunion in the works, founding member, the legendary bass player Derek Smalls, has released a solo song ‘Must Crush Barbie’.

September 15, 2023
Russell Howard
Russell Howard To Head Back To Australia In 2024

UK comedian, TV and radio presenter Russell Howard will return to Australia for dates in February and March 2023.

August 1, 2023
Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman
Paul Reubens (aka Pee-wee Herman) Dies At Age 70

Paul Reubens, best known for the character Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70.

August 1, 2023
Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein Is Going On His First US Comedy Tour

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the Apple+ comedy Ted Lasso, is about to go on his first ever American stand-up comedy tour.

July 25, 2023
Michael McIntyre 2023
Michael McIntyre and Jake Lambert are Giving Australia A Very Funny Night Out

It is incredible to think that one man can keep over 10,000 fans entertained for about two hours. Michael McIntyre is back in Australia and he is playing BIG venues. In Melbourne, it was the 14,000+ Rod Laver Arena last night (12 June 2023) and the show was sold out.

June 13, 2023