Jesse Colin Young of The Youngbloods Dies Aged 83 - Noise11.com

Jesse Colin Young, a founding member of The Youngbloods, has died at age 83.

Jesse Colin Young was born Perry Miller in Queens, New York in 1941.The Youngbloods were best known for the song ‘Get Together’, which reached number 5 in the USA in 1969 after an initial 1968 peak of 68.

Jesse sang the song at the No Nukes concert in 1979.

Youngblood lead guitarist Lowell Levinger is now the only surviving original member. Guitarist Jerry Corbitt died in 2014. Drummer Joe Bauer died in 1982.

The Young bloods released five albums between 1967 and 1972 when they disbanded.

Jesse then embarked on a solo career, releasing his most recent album ‘Dreamers’ in 2019.

In 2002, Robert Plant recorded Jesse’s song ‘Darkness Darkness’ which received a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

The official statement on Jesse Colin Young’s passing reads:

It is with deep sadness that we announce music legend Jesse Colin Young, who left a unique mark on the intersecting worlds of folk, blues, jazz, country, and rock & roll, died in his home in Aiken, South Carolina yesterday afternoon, it was announced by his wife and manager, Connie Young. As the frontman of The Youngbloods, he immortalized the ideals of the Woodstock generation with “Get Together,” an international hit that called for peace and brotherhood during the turbulent 1960s. During the decades that followed, Young expanded both his audience and his artistic range, releasing a string of solo albums that mixed socially conscious lyrics with top-tier guitar skills and gorgeous vocals. An acclaimed songwriter, singer, instrumentalist, producer, label owner, podcast host, and longtime social/environmental activist, he has established a permanent place in America’s musical landscape – while continuing to make modern music that’s every bit as vital as his work during the counterculture era.

