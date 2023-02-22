 Jimmy Barnes and Chris Cheney Set To Announce Rockabilly Project 'Barnestorming' - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes and Chris Cheney Set To Announce Rockabilly Project ‘Barnestorming’

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2023

in News

Jimmy Barnes will use the RockWiz podium to announce his new project Barnestorming this week.

Jimmy and Chris Cheney of The Living End have paired up for Barnestorming and will reveal the full line-up on the show.

On his socials, Jimmy said, “Tune into RocKwiz this Friday on Foxtel… I’m going to be chatting about a new rockabilly project I’ve started up with a few good mates, called The Barnestormers”.

Chris Cheney concurs stating, “Listen up cats! Don’t be a square, tune up and tune in to RocKwiz this Friday! Jimmy and I will be belting out a tune and talking about a new rockabilly band/record we’ve started up with some of our mates, called The Barnestormers. It’s on Foxtel!
Dig it!”

This isn’t the first time Jimmy has used the Barnestorming name. ‘Barnestorming’ was the title of his solo live debut album in 1988.

Chris and Jimmy have regularly performed Cold Chisel’s rockabilly classic ‘Rising Sun’ at shows over the years.

Jimmy also recorded his classic ‘Lay Down Your Guns’ for his 2014 duets album ’30:30 Hindsight’.

