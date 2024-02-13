Jimmy Barnes Announces Flesh and Wood 30th Anniversary Hell of a Time Tour After Red Hot Summer Dates - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has revealed that his next tour will be the ‘Hell of a Time’ tour to mark the ‘Flesh and Wood’ album 30th anniversary. The tour will commence in Perth in June.

‘Hell of a Time’ will feature both electric and acoustic Jimmy performances. The ‘Flesh and Wood’ album was released on 17 December 1993. It was an all-acoustic album with eight duets with Joe Cocker, Tommy Emmanuel, Diesel, Don Walker, Deborah Conway, Archie Roach, Ross Wilson and The Badloves. The Badloves collaboration of The Band classic ‘The Weight’ was the album’s hit song.

‘Hell of a Time’ was written by Ross Wilson.

Jimmy has already announced his return for three rescheduled Red Hot Summer shows in April for Hunter Valley Launceston and Bendigo and was also added to Bluesfest last weekend.

Jimmy’s Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday, 6 April 2024 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday, 13 April 2024 Country Club Lawns, Launceston TAS

Saturday, 27 April 2024 Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo VIC

Tickets are available here

“The Hell of a Time Tour is shaping up to be something special. It’s going to be intimate and its going to be a lot of fun. I’m going to play a bunch of my favourite tunes – and when songs are this good its great to strip them back to the bare bones and really tell the stories. We think its going to feel like you guys are sitting in our lounge room. I know you’ll love it.”

Hell of a Time tour dates:

Wednesday, 12 June 2024 Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, 13 June 2024 Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA

Monday, 17 June 2024 Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

Tuesday, 18 June 2024 West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

Thursday, 20 June 2024 Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton VIC

Saturday, 29 June 2024 Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS

Thursday, 4 July 2024 Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda SA

Friday. 5 July 2024 Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, 6 August 2024 The Art House, Wyong NSW

Thursday, 8 August 2024 Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Friday, 16 August 2024 Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Sunday, 18 August 2024 Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Tickets to the Hell of a Time tour go on sale at 10.00am local times on Monday, 19 February from here

Jimmy will also be appearing at Stranded in the Maldives

Sunday 1 September to Thursday 11 September 2024

