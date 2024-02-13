 Jimmy Barnes Announces Flesh and Wood 30th Anniversary Hell of a Time Tour After Red Hot Summer Dates - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes performs at the Red Hot Summer Tour Mornington Racecourse on Saturday 23 January 2016.

Jimmy Barnes, Red Hot Summer Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes Announces Flesh and Wood 30th Anniversary Hell of a Time Tour After Red Hot Summer Dates

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2024

in News

Jimmy Barnes has revealed that his next tour will be the ‘Hell of a Time’ tour to mark the ‘Flesh and Wood’ album 30th anniversary. The tour will commence in Perth in June.

‘Hell of a Time’ will feature both electric and acoustic Jimmy performances. The ‘Flesh and Wood’ album was released on 17 December 1993. It was an all-acoustic album with eight duets with Joe Cocker, Tommy Emmanuel, Diesel, Don Walker, Deborah Conway, Archie Roach, Ross Wilson and The Badloves. The Badloves collaboration of The Band classic ‘The Weight’ was the album’s hit song.

‘Hell of a Time’ was written by Ross Wilson.

Jimmy has already announced his return for three rescheduled Red Hot Summer shows in April for Hunter Valley Launceston and Bendigo and was also added to Bluesfest last weekend.

Jimmy’s Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday, 6 April 2024 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Saturday, 13 April 2024 Country Club Lawns, Launceston TAS
Saturday, 27 April 2024 Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo VIC

Tickets are available here

“The Hell of a Time Tour is shaping up to be something special. It’s going to be intimate and its going to be a lot of fun. I’m going to play a bunch of my favourite tunes – and when songs are this good its great to strip them back to the bare bones and really tell the stories. We think its going to feel like you guys are sitting in our lounge room. I know you’ll love it.”

Hell of a Time tour dates:

Wednesday, 12 June 2024 Regal Theatre, Perth WA
Thursday, 13 June 2024 Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA
Monday, 17 June 2024 Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC
Tuesday, 18 June 2024 West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC
Thursday, 20 June 2024 Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton VIC
Saturday, 29 June 2024 Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS
Thursday, 4 July 2024 Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda SA
Friday. 5 July 2024 Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA
Tuesday, 6 August 2024 The Art House, Wyong NSW
Thursday, 8 August 2024 Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
Wednesday, 14 August 2024 Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Friday, 16 August 2024 Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT
Sunday, 18 August 2024 Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Tickets to the Hell of a Time tour go on sale at 10.00am local times on Monday, 19 February from here

Jimmy will also be appearing at Stranded in the Maldives

Sunday 1 September to Thursday 11 September 2024

