Jimmy Barnes Premieres Christmas Song ‘Blue Christmas’ - Noise11.com

You’ll be spending Christmas with Jimmy Barnes this year. Jimmy has a Christmas album on the way and the video for the title track ‘Blue Christmas’ is here to watch right now.

Jimmy’s Christmas album features 12 tracks, 10 of which are Christmas songs. ‘Auld Lang Syne’ marks in the New Year and there is one of the other 11 that isn’t a Christmas song. Which one? (Answer below).

Jimmy says, “One of the greatest surprises I ever got from our children was when they all snuck away into the garage and secretly recorded themselves singing carols for me. On Christmas morning, when I awoke, they proudly gave me the recording and sat eagerly waiting for me to listen to it. That year I received lots of great gifts from various family members, but that recording had me weeping like a baby. It was the most beautiful gift I ever got.” He continues, “this album is my gift back to the kids, the grandkids and everyone out there who just wants to sit and sing with their family on Christmas. These songs take me back and they remind me why I’m here right now. I hope they do the same for you”.

I guess you can call ‘Blue Christmas’ the second Barnes’ family Christmas album. The first was from the Barnes’ kids, The Tin Lids’. In 1991 they released the Christmas album ‘’Hey Rudolph’.

Tracklisting:
1. Jingle Bell Rock
2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
3. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
4. Let It Snow!
5. White Christmas
6. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
7. Blue Christmas
8. Run Rudolph Run
9. Little Drummer Boy
10. Silent Night
11. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
12. Auld Lang Syne

So, that non-Christmas Christmas song is ‘White Christmas’. Songwriter Irving Berlin wrote the song about a hot summer’s day mid-year in California. Berlin wrote the song on a hot summer’s day in 1940. It was months away from the Northern Hemisphere cooler Christmas winter weather which is why he is “dreaming of a white Christmas”. The song that is about six months away from Christmas was used in the 1942 film ‘Holiday inn’ starring Bing Crosby and the following year won Best Original Song at the 15th Academy Awards. Bing Crosby’s ‘White Christmas’ claims the record of biggest selling single of all-time, something that will now never be beaten because of streaming.

