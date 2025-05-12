Jimmy Barnes Takes Us Four Songs Deep Into ‘Defiant’ - Noise11.com

‘Defiant’, the 21st studio album for Jimmy Barnes, will be released 6 June 2025.
Jimmy has now taken us four songs into the album with the title track the latest preview of the album.
The three other songs previewing ‘Defiant’ are:
The Long Road
New Day
Beyond The River Bend
Defiant tracklisting
That’s What You Do For Love
New Day
Beyond The River Bend
Never Stop Loving You
Defiant
The Long Road
Damned If I Do, Damned If I Don’t
Dig Deep
Nothing Comes For Nothing
Sea Of Love
From June 7 Jimmy will take Defiant on tour.
Jimmy said, “I’m really looking forward to getting back on stage with my band again. I’m so proud of this new record – all the songs mean a lot to me and I can’t wait to share them with you. It’s going to be some serious fun!”
Dates are:
Saturday, June 7 – AEC Theatre, Adelaide
Sunday, June 8 – Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth
Friday June 13 and Saturday, June 14 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Friday June 20 and Saturday, June 21 – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Friday, June 27 – State Theatre, Sydney
Saturday, June 28 – Canberra Theatre, Canberra
