Jimmy Barnes Takes Us Four Songs Deep Into ‘Defiant’ - Noise11.com

‘Defiant’, the 21st studio album for Jimmy Barnes, will be released 6 June 2025.

Jimmy has now taken us four songs into the album with the title track the latest preview of the album.

The three other songs previewing ‘Defiant’ are:

The Long Road

New Day

Beyond The River Bend

Defiant tracklisting

That’s What You Do For Love

New Day

Beyond The River Bend

Never Stop Loving You

Defiant

The Long Road

Damned If I Do, Damned If I Don’t

Dig Deep

Nothing Comes For Nothing

Sea Of Love

From June 7 Jimmy will take Defiant on tour.

Jimmy said, “I’m really looking forward to getting back on stage with my band again. I’m so proud of this new record – all the songs mean a lot to me and I can’t wait to share them with you. It’s going to be some serious fun!”

Dates are:

Saturday, June 7 – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday, June 8 – Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth

Friday June 13 and Saturday, June 14 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Friday June 20 and Saturday, June 21 – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, June 27 – State Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, June 28 – Canberra Theatre, Canberra

