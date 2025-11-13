Jimmy Barnes Expands Working Class Man 40th Anniversary Tour With Three New Shows - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes is extending the celebration of one of Australia’s most defining rock albums, For The Working Class Man, adding three new shows to his already sold-out 40th Anniversary Tour. The expanded tour will now include performances at Sandstone Point Hotel in Queensland on 21 March, Centennial Vineyards in Bowral on 28 March, and Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 10 April.

The Working Class Man 40th Anniversary Tour will see Barnesy perform his landmark 1985 album For The Working Class Man in its entirety, joined by an all-star line-up of special guests including Icehouse, Ian Moss and Kate Ceberano.

The celebration comes as the For The Working Class Man – 40th Anniversary Edition is released today on CD, cassette and double vinyl via Mushroom Music. The reissue marks the first time the record has been pressed across two LPs since its original 1985 release, which went on to sell over half a million copies in Australia and spent seven weeks at number one.

Jimmy will be joined on tour by his long-time friend John Rooney, who opens each show (excluding the Sydney Opera House and Rod Laver Arena). Rooney, who once supported Cold Chisel on the night of Jimmy’s wedding, went on to become a leading orthopaedic surgeon before returning to music. His latest album Hoodwink, produced by Kevin Shirley, features Waddy Wachtel, Don Was, Benmont Tench and Jim Keltner – with Jimmy guesting on the opening track Trouble Always Finds Me.

Reflecting on the milestone, Barnes says, “For The Working Class Man was such a significant album in my life. I got to make the record with some amazing people, and it really set up the rest of my solo career. I’m so excited to be celebrating it with some of my dearest friends and favourite artists, and I can think of no better way to mark this milestone than performing these songs in some of the most beautiful and iconic venues across Australia.”

The original album included seven reworked songs from Barnes’ solo debut Bodyswerve, and produced timeless hits including I’d Die To Be With You Tonight, Ride The Night Away, Without Your Love, and of course the anthem Working Class Man.

Barnesy’s tour will also honour his late friend Michael Gudinski, who called the album

“Jimmy’s gift to his fans – a record for everyone who’s believed in him.”

In addition to the reissue, the Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Man documentary premieres on the Seven Network on Monday, directed by Andrew Farrell and based on Jimmy’s bestselling autobiography of the same name.

JIMMY BARNES WORKING CLASS MAN 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES

Saturday 22 November – Mount Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC

Saturday 29 November – Sirromet, Mount Cotton QLD

Saturday 6 December – Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley NSW

Wednesday 10 December – On The Steps at Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

Saturday 17 January – The Regatta Grounds, Hobart TAS

Saturday 31 January – Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley SA

Saturday 7 February – Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA

Saturday 21 March – Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD (NEW DATE)

Saturday 28 March – Centennial Vineyards, Bowral NSW (NEW DATE)

Friday 10 April – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC (NEW DATE)

