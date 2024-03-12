 Jimmy Buffett To Be Given Incredible Send-Off with Keep The Party Going Tribute Concert - Noise11.com

Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett To Be Given Incredible Send-Off with Keep The Party Going Tribute Concert

by Paul Cashmere on March 12, 2024

in News

Jimmy Buffett will be honored when a massive line-up gathers to pay tribute to the superstar on September 1, 2023.

The concert for Jimmy titled ‘Keep The Party Going’ will feature Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro and Jimmy’s own band The Coral Reefer Band.

The concert will take place on April 11, 2024 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Jimmy Buffett died of complications from Merkel-cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive skin cancer, with which he had been diagnosed four years earlier. in Sag Harbor, New York at the age of 76.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
David Furish Gives Update On Health of Elton John

David Furnish has said Sir Elton John is due for knee surgery within weeks.

3 hours ago
Eric Carmen Of The Raspberries Dies At 74

Eric Carmen, the frontman for power pop group The Raspberries, and later a stack of solo hits including ‘All By Myself’ and ‘Dirty Dancing’s ‘Hungry Eyes’, has died at the age of 74.

6 hours ago
Renee Geyer Difficult Woman
Renée Geyer ‘Difficult Woman’ To Get First Ever Vinyl Release

‘Difficult Woman’, the ninth album for Renée Geyer, will be released for the very first time ever on vinyl on 15 March 2024.

23 hours ago
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall Team for American Tour

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello will head out on a joint US tour starting June 2 in Oregon.

1 day ago
Brian Cadd by Lisa Businovski
Brian Cadd Previews ‘Dream Train’ With New Version of ‘The One That Got Away’

Brian Cadd has another new song from the upcoming ‘Dream Train’ album and one you may have heard before. Cadd originally ‘The One That Got Away’ on his 2016 Bootleg Family album ‘Bulletproof’.

2 days ago
Graham Nash at the Palais Theatre Melbourne 7 March 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Graham Nash Delivers Sixty Years Of History At First Australian Show #REVIEW

At Graham Nash’s first Australian concert in Melbourne for the ‘Sixty Years of Songs & Stories’ tour Graham mentioned how David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Neil Young and himself often spoke to each other song. For us for fans, they were songs we bought, played, heard on the radio, loved, they are our classics, they are our soundtrack. To Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, they were letters between friends.

4 days ago
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher Told To Settle Conservatorship

Cher and her son have been asked to reach an agreement.

5 days ago