Jimmy Buffett To Be Given Incredible Send-Off with Keep The Party Going Tribute Concert - Noise11.com

Jimmy Buffett will be honored when a massive line-up gathers to pay tribute to the superstar on September 1, 2023.

The concert for Jimmy titled ‘Keep The Party Going’ will feature Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro and Jimmy’s own band The Coral Reefer Band.

The concert will take place on April 11, 2024 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Jimmy Buffett died of complications from Merkel-cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive skin cancer, with which he had been diagnosed four years earlier. in Sag Harbor, New York at the age of 76.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

