Jimmy Kimmel Wins Peabody Award And Uses Acceptance Speech To Defend Free Speech And Mock Trump - Noise11 Music News

Jimmy Kimmel turned a prestigious Peabody Awards acceptance speech into a defence of free speech and political satire, using the moment to reflect on recent challenges facing his long-running late-night television show while also delivering a series of mocking nicknames aimed at Trump.

by Paul Cashmere

At the 86th Annual Peabody Awards, held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, Kimmel and his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez accepted an award for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was recognised for “embracing the responsibility of comedy to reveal truths amid political volatility”.

Standing alongside journalists, documentary filmmakers and activists whose work tackled issues ranging from prison reform and war reporting to political oppression, Kimmel opened with self-deprecating humour.

“I’ve never felt dumber than I do right now being on stage with this group of people who expose the horrors of ICE and prison abuse and protests against the Vietnam War, a teacher who took on Putin,” Kimmel told the audience.

He then referenced a series of insults he has directed at Trump on his television program.

“I called our president FattyShack and Blob the Builder and Liger Woods and the Hungry Hungry Hypocrite, our Fondling Father, Mar-a-Lardo, Nelson Tandela and Nostra Dumbass. And somehow we got a Peabody out of that.”

While the jokes drew laughter, Kimmel shifted to a more serious message centred on freedom of expression and the role of political satire in American democracy.

“Making jokes about the president in America shouldn’t win you a prize,” Kimmel said.

“We have the right guaranteed by the Constitution to criticise and satirise our leaders.”

The comments referenced events from September last year when Kimmel’s show became embroiled in controversy after pressure from the Federal Communications Commission following comments made on-air. Kimmel told the audience that the episode changed his perspective on freedoms he had previously taken for granted.

“That is a right that many of us take for granted. It’s one that I took for granted for the first 57 years of my life until September of last year when the FCC delivered a very unpleasant surprise.”

Kimmel said he was encouraged by the public response that followed.

“I watched as millions of people, even some from across the aisle, objected. They spoke up. They marched. They cancelled their subscriptions to Star Wars because they refused to allow our freedoms to be bulldozed.”

He added that the reaction demonstrated support for both comedy and journalism.

“They sent a message that we do care and that we will stand up and that we will not stand by when comedy and journalism and dissent are censored and regulated and criminalised.”

The award arrives during an uncertain period for American late-night television. Kimmel recently revealed that his current ABC contract expires in May 2027 and that discussions regarding a future extension have not yet commenced. The host, who launched Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003, has openly acknowledged he has considered retirement in recent years as the economics and audience habits surrounding late-night television continue to evolve.

Despite those uncertainties, the Peabody recognition highlights the continuing cultural relevance of the format. The Peabody Awards, regarded among the most prestigious honours in broadcasting and media, selected 34 winners from more than 1,000 entries across television, documentary, news, podcasting, children’s programming and interactive media.

Entertainment programming collected 11 awards this year, with winners including The Pitt, Adolescence, Heated Rivalry and Pluribus. Documentary productions claimed 10 honours, while news programming earned five awards. Additional prizes were presented across podcast, radio and immersive media categories.

Political themes and concerns about free expression featured prominently throughout the evening. Multiple winners used their acceptance speeches to discuss government power, media independence and artistic freedom.

Kimmel was introduced by actor Ben Affleck, who praised the host for challenging authority through comedy. Affleck joked that Kimmel had spent years targeting “one particular” authority figure, before naming the comedian’s long-running faux rival Matt Damon.

Kimmel closed his acceptance speech in familiar fashion, returning to humour and offering another collection of Trump-inspired nicknames.

“Thank you to Donald Trump, our commander and thief, Abrascam Lincoln, Orange Julius Caesar, Greedy McGolfy, Dopey McGropey and Pumpkin McPornhumper. Thank you for inspiring us to fight for our freedom of speech.”

Whether Kimmel’s late-night career extends beyond 2027 remains unclear. What the Peabody Award confirms is that his blend of political commentary, satire and comedy continues to resonate during one of the most politically charged periods in recent American television history.

Watch the Jimmy Kimmel speech:

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