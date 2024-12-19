 Joan As Police Woman Joan Wassar On Her Time With The Dambuilders - Noise11.com
Joan As Police Woman 2024 Noise11 interview

Joan As Police Woman 2024 Noise11 interview

Joan As Police Woman Joan Wassar On Her Time With The Dambuilders

by Paul Cashmere on December 19, 2024

in News

Before Joan Wassar became Joan As Police Woman she was the violin player in The Dambuilders.

The Dambuilders released six albums before breaking up in 1998. They were signed to Warner’s Elektra Records and even performed for Conan O’Brien.

Joan Wassar doesn’t not foresee her return to the band even through some of the members occasionally still perform together. “I know that Dave Derby and Kevin March sometimes play together,” Joan tells Noise11.com. “I think Dave was doing some shows as The Dambuilders with other people playing. I love everybody in that band and I am very grateful to have been part of that band. I am just too busy to do much of anything which I am very grateful for”.

Joan says if the call did come she probably suggest they find someone better than her to play violin. “I can’t say that I would be able to play the violin like I used to,” She says. “I would hope they would get someone who is better than I am at the violin now to replace me”.

It was because of The Dambuilders that Joan first came to Australia in the mid 90s. “Yes it was. I think we were there twice,” she says. “We were actually there with Jeff (Buckley) and The Grifters. We were playing shows with him and shows on our own. I am very grateful to have played Australia many, many times. The enthusiasm there is always incredibly heartening”.

Joan As Police Woman will tour Australia in 2025.

Dates are:

22 May, Brisbane, The Princess Theatre
23 May, Sydney, City Recital Hall
24 May, Melbourne, Recital Centre
25 May, Anglesea, The Sound Doctor
29 May, Hobart, Odeon Theatre
31 May, Perth. Heath Ledger Theatre

Watch the Joan Wassar, Joan As Police Woman here:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Wanstock Is Back For 2025 With The Babys and Baby Animals

Wanstock, Geoff Wansbrough’s celebration of the pub rock era, will return to Doncaster in Melbourne in 2025 with not only Britain’s The Babys but also Australia’s Baby Animals, Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, Mi-Sex and Ted Mulry Gang.

13 hours ago
Simply Red Bass Player Steve Lewinson Dies At Age 60

Simply Red's longtime bass player Steve Lewinson has died at age 60.

2 days ago
What To Expect From The 2025 Kylie Minogue Tour

Kylie Minogue has teased details of her upcoming 2025 tour.

2 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Teases New Music For 2025

Madonna has teased that she will be releasing new music in 2025.

2 days ago
REO Speedwagon, Noise11, Photo
Kevin Cronin Didn’t See The REO Speedwagon Split

Kevin Cronin has gone public with his thoughts on the upcoming end of REO Speedwagon.

2 days ago
Prince at Rod Laver Arena image from NPG Records noise11.com
Long Lost Prince and Kylie Minogue Collaboration Surfaces

Kylie Minogue's lost collaboration with Prince has emerged online after more than three decades.

3 days ago
Brett Garsed Noise11 interview 2024
Brett Garsed Didn’t Know Who Ozzie and Harriet Was When He Joined Nelson

Australian guitarist Brett Garsed had no idea of the legacy of the Nelson family when he joined Matthew and Gunnar Nelson’s band Nelson in the mid 80s.

3 days ago