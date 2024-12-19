Joan As Police Woman Joan Wassar On Her Time With The Dambuilders - Noise11.com

Before Joan Wassar became Joan As Police Woman she was the violin player in The Dambuilders.

The Dambuilders released six albums before breaking up in 1998. They were signed to Warner’s Elektra Records and even performed for Conan O’Brien.

Joan Wassar doesn’t not foresee her return to the band even through some of the members occasionally still perform together. “I know that Dave Derby and Kevin March sometimes play together,” Joan tells Noise11.com. “I think Dave was doing some shows as The Dambuilders with other people playing. I love everybody in that band and I am very grateful to have been part of that band. I am just too busy to do much of anything which I am very grateful for”.

Joan says if the call did come she probably suggest they find someone better than her to play violin. “I can’t say that I would be able to play the violin like I used to,” She says. “I would hope they would get someone who is better than I am at the violin now to replace me”.

It was because of The Dambuilders that Joan first came to Australia in the mid 90s. “Yes it was. I think we were there twice,” she says. “We were actually there with Jeff (Buckley) and The Grifters. We were playing shows with him and shows on our own. I am very grateful to have played Australia many, many times. The enthusiasm there is always incredibly heartening”.

Joan As Police Woman will tour Australia in 2025.

Dates are:

22 May, Brisbane, The Princess Theatre

23 May, Sydney, City Recital Hall

24 May, Melbourne, Recital Centre

25 May, Anglesea, The Sound Doctor

29 May, Hobart, Odeon Theatre

31 May, Perth. Heath Ledger Theatre

Watch the Joan Wassar, Joan As Police Woman here:

