John Farnham Speaks Up For The Voice Sharing You’re The Voice For First Nations - Noise11.com

John Farnham has given permission for First Nations to use his classic ‘You’re The Voice’ in support of the Yes campaign.

“This song changed my life. I can only hope that now it might help, in some small way, to change the lives of our First Nations Peoples for the better,” John Farnham said in a statement.

Tim Wheatley said the song is Apolitical. “You’re the Voice is not aligned with any political party. It is aligned with humanity. It’s a song for all Australians. Always has been, always will be. Win or lose this referendum, this song will forever remain on the right side of history. Both John and my father have fiercely protected this song’s use for decades, I think for this very moment.”

https://ulurustatement.org

Here is the complete statement (unedited for context):

The Uluru Dialogue – the architects of the Uluru Statement – have launched their new film, You’re the Voice,

pairing John Farnham AO’s iconic song with transformative moments in Australia’s history to galvanise

support for its YES campaign on the referendum for a First Nations Voice.

The partnership sees John Farnham AO lending his voice to the Voice and says he hopes the song will help

change the lives of First Nations Peoples. This is the first-time permission has ever been granted for its use in a commercial.

“This song changed my life. I can only hope that now it might help, in some small way, to change the lives of

our First Nations Peoples for the better,” Mr Farnham said.

As the next iteration of the History is Calling campaign, the new film is a direct call to action to remind

Australians they have a chance to change history for the better.

The film starts in the 1980s – at the time the now iconic song was released – and follows a family through the years as they witness several key moments which are now forged in our collective memory playing out on

their TV screen: the 1967 referendum, the Mabo decision, America’s Cup, the Uluru handback, Cathy Freeman’s gold medal, the 1996 gun reform, the 2008 apology and the marriage equality plebiscite.

Professor Megan Davis, Cobble Cobble woman and Co-Chair of the Uluru Dialogue said the purpose of the

film is to mobilise the nation and motivate people to support the Voice as the next chapter in Australia’s

history.

“You’re the Voice is the nation’s unofficial anthem. I was in primary school when it was released and, as a

young girl, instantaneously felt the power of its message about agency and walking together. It is an

empowering message,” Professor Davis said.

“History isn’t just something we witness and observe, but something we ourselves can influence. And now we

all have a voice in what happens at this critical moment, and we must use it.”

“Through Australia’s history, we as a nation have debated and discussed major change on the grounds of fear

and uncertainty. Whether it was Mabo and native title laws, Howard’s gun control laws, the apology to the

stolen generations, or marriage equality… there are always fears for the worst. But time and time again

history has proven those fears were unfounded and we believe it will be the same with the Voice.”

“We are proud to finally announce and launch the use of this iconic song and partnership between John

Farnham and the Uluru Dialogue. The number one question Aussies have asked me for six years is ‘Have you

thought of Johnny Farnham and You’re the Voice?’.”

“We hope You’re the Voice will show Australians that we all have a role to play in making this referendum a

success, and that it will inspire people to walk with us on this movement for a better future.”

Tim Wheatley, John Farnham’s close friend and son of his manager Glenn Wheatley, said the iconic song is

aligned with humanity and is a song for all Australians.

“You’re the Voice is not aligned with any political party. It is aligned with humanity. It’s a song for all

Australians. Always has been, always will be,” Mr Wheatley said.

“Win or lose this referendum, this song will forever remain on the right side of history. Both John and my father have fiercely protected this song’s use for decades, I think for this very moment.”

Pat Anderson AO, Alyawarre woman and Co-Chair of the Uluru Dialogue said she hopes the film will remind

the nation of the historic opportunity we all have by voting YES for a constitutionally enshrined First Nations. Voice and has urged the Australian public to get behind the movement. “When it matters most, Australians show up for each other. You’re the Voice is archival proof of the people of this country using their voice to show up and stand on the right side of history. We’ve made history before and very soon we will have the chance to do it again,” Ms Anderson said.

“The Voice is a simple proposal. Listening leads to better decisions. This is a proposal supported by 83 per

cent of First Peoples, because they know when we have a say, it means better outcomes for our communities

for generations.”

The campaign was developed by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, alongside Professor Megan Davis

and historian Professor Clare Wright OAM. It was produced by Photoplay and directed by Kaytetye man and

award-winning feature film director and cinematographer, Warwick Thornton. The film is the first commercial

directed by Thornton.

“When asked to work on this project, I instantly said YES and it has been an honour. It has empowered me. I

feel all the films I have made have been practice for this one very important and beautiful film,” Mr Thornton said.

Professor Wright OAM said as an historian, she knows history never ‘just happens’.

“History is made by people turning up at the turning points when their actions and their courage and their

ambition matter most. History is not inevitable. We, the people, all make history. This campaign is a reflection of that truth.”