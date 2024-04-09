 John Farnham To Publish His Official Memoir - Noise11.com
John Farnham The Voice Inside

John Farnham The Voice Inside

John Farnham To Publish His Official Memoir

by Paul Cashmere on April 9, 2024

in News

Following the success of the ‘John Farnham: Finding the Voice’ biopic, John will publish his official memoir in October.

‘The Voice Inside’ was written with Poppy Stockell, the director of his biopic.

The book is now available for pre-order and available on 30 October 2024.

We are so proud to announce the upcoming publication of The Voice Inside, the long-awaited memoir from Australia’s greatest and most beloved music icon, ‘The Voice’ John Farnham AO. Written in partnership with Poppy Stockell, the award-winning writer and director of the critically acclaimed biopic Finding the Voice, The Voice Inside charts John Farnham’s very personal and public journey, told in his own words and with his inimitable humour, insight, and humility.

John Farnham says: ‘Having been asked many times, it finally felt like the right time to sit down and tell my story. It is a very strange feeling looking back on my life, on the good and the bad, and now that I have started, it is all rushing back. I hope the book engages and entertains, because that’s what so much of my life has been about.’

The Voice Inside will be published in all formats on 30 October 2024 and is available for pre-order now here – https://geni.us/TheVoiceInside

From the publisher Hachette

The unflinching and unforgettable memoir of music and life from the much-loved Australian legend.
From a childhood in London and Melbourne through to pop stardom in the 1960s, the critical success enjoyed with the release of the highest-selling Australian album of all time, Whispering Jack, and a decades-long touring career, the John Farnham story is, at first glance, one filled with remarkable highlights.

It is, however, so much more than that. It is the story of the resilience John found as his stellar career stalled, record companies turned their backs, and he faced financial ruin. It is the story of triumph over adversity after a devastating diagnosis of mouth cancer in 2022, only months after the death of his long-time friend and manager, Glenn Wheatley.

Throughout a lifetime filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, John has remained steadfast, never losing his unique musical talent, creative strength nor his powerful ability to make human connections through his music.

The Voice Inside is like sitting down with an old friend sharing stories that are both deeply personal and wildly entertaining. Captivating and powerfully honest, it is an unfettered insight into the man whose music is the soundtrack to so many of our lives.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Pandemonium Details With Reduced Pricing And Offers To Existing Ticket Holders

The Pandemonium music festival will go ahead in Australia next week with Alice Cooper and Blondie but without Deep Purple and Placebo. As a result of the line-up changes, new offers have been made to compensate fans.

1 day ago
Lookout Festival Sandstone Point 6 April 2024
Lookout Festival Plays To Capacity Crowds In Queensland With Incubus and Live

With all the doom and gloom in the live music industry right now, the all-new Lookout Festival is off to a fine start with 12,000+ concert goers heading to Sandstone Point and Gold Coast, Queensland on Saturday and Sunday for the Lookout Festival.

1 day ago
Garry Van Egmond
Australian Promoter Garry Van Egmond Has Passed Way at Age 82

One of Australia’s pioneer concert promoters Garry Van Egmond has passed away at the age of 82.

2 days ago
Alice Cooper photo 3by Mary Boukouvalas
The Pandemonium Tour Confirmed To Go Ahead With Alice Cooper and Blondie

Australia’s Pandemonium tour, due to start in Melbourne on April 20, is going ahead as previously stated and with a line-up change as also previously stated.

3 days ago
Brian Cadd at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne 5 April 2024 photo by Jason Rosewarne
Brian Cadd Launches 26th Album ‘Dream Train’ With Intimate Melbourne Show

At age 77 Brian Cadd has released his 26th album ‘Dream Train’ and chose the intimate surroundings of Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall to launch the album.

3 days ago
Mona Foma The Man 2019 photo by Jesse Honeyford
Tasmania’s Iconic Mona Foma Music and Arts Festival Is No Longer

Australia’s most unique music and arts festival Mona Foma is no more.

4 days ago
Brian Cadd Dream Train
Brian Cadd Recreates Two Bootleg Family Band Songs for New Album ‘Dream Train’

‘Dream Train’, the 26th album for Brian Cadd has arrived, and two of the songs Cadd fans may recognise.

4 days ago