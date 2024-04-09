John Farnham To Publish His Official Memoir - Noise11.com

Following the success of the ‘John Farnham: Finding the Voice’ biopic, John will publish his official memoir in October.

‘The Voice Inside’ was written with Poppy Stockell, the director of his biopic.

The book is now available for pre-order and available on 30 October 2024.

We are so proud to announce the upcoming publication of The Voice Inside, the long-awaited memoir from Australia’s greatest and most beloved music icon, ‘The Voice’ John Farnham AO. Written in partnership with Poppy Stockell, the award-winning writer and director of the critically acclaimed biopic Finding the Voice, The Voice Inside charts John Farnham’s very personal and public journey, told in his own words and with his inimitable humour, insight, and humility. John Farnham says: ‘Having been asked many times, it finally felt like the right time to sit down and tell my story. It is a very strange feeling looking back on my life, on the good and the bad, and now that I have started, it is all rushing back. I hope the book engages and entertains, because that’s what so much of my life has been about.’ The Voice Inside will be published in all formats on 30 October 2024 and is available for pre-order now here – https://geni.us/TheVoiceInside

From the publisher Hachette

The unflinching and unforgettable memoir of music and life from the much-loved Australian legend.

From a childhood in London and Melbourne through to pop stardom in the 1960s, the critical success enjoyed with the release of the highest-selling Australian album of all time, Whispering Jack, and a decades-long touring career, the John Farnham story is, at first glance, one filled with remarkable highlights. It is, however, so much more than that. It is the story of the resilience John found as his stellar career stalled, record companies turned their backs, and he faced financial ruin. It is the story of triumph over adversity after a devastating diagnosis of mouth cancer in 2022, only months after the death of his long-time friend and manager, Glenn Wheatley. Throughout a lifetime filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, John has remained steadfast, never losing his unique musical talent, creative strength nor his powerful ability to make human connections through his music. The Voice Inside is like sitting down with an old friend sharing stories that are both deeply personal and wildly entertaining. Captivating and powerfully honest, it is an unfettered insight into the man whose music is the soundtrack to so many of our lives.

