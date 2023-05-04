 John Fogerty Comes To The Defence of Ed Sheeran - Noise11.com
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Fogerty Comes To The Defence of Ed Sheeran

by Paul Cashmere on May 4, 2023

in News

John Fogerty has given Ed Sheeran some words of advice over his current legal battle with the family of the songwriter of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’.

Sheeran says he will quit songwriting if a US court finds him guilty of plagiarism over a dispute about his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’ verses Gaye’s ‘Lets Get It On’, written by Gaye and Ed Townsend.

John Fogerty, who was once sued for ripping off himself, said to Ed, “I’m sure pulling for Ed Sheeran and his song Thinking Out Loud. Ed has said he will quit music if he loses this case. Man, I sure know how he feels, but don’t let ‘em get you down, Ed. We need you to keep writing wonderful, new, original songs that the whole world sings!”

The Gaye estate and friends has a history of litigation. Robin Thicke was sued by the Gaye estate over his song ‘Blurred Lines’, written with Pharrell Williams over similarities to the Gaye hit ‘Got To Give It Up’. The court ruled in favour of the estate and Thicke and Williams had to pay of $5.3 million plus royalties.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Leo Sayer and Kindred Spirit Sing for ‘Think Loud For Parkinson’s Disease’

Leo Sayer is fronting the all-star cast of Kindred Spirit for the song ‘Think Loud For Parkinson’s Disease’ to benefit Parkinson’s Foundation.

4 days ago
Morgan Wallen One Thing At A Time
Australian Charts: Morgan Wallen Reclaims Number One Album Spot

Morgan Wallen reclaims the No.1 Album spot this week with "One Thing at a Time", holding also the singles chart with "Last Night".

5 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue Is On The Next Jessie Ware

Jessie Ware's new record features Kylie Minogue, Clara Amfo and Aisling Bea.

6 days ago
Draven Bennington and drummer Manny from Dravens Instagram
Chester Bennington’s Son Draven Shares First Single ‘F_w-Me’

Chester Bennington’s son Draven has shared his first single ‘F_w_Me’.

6 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran testifies To Thinking Out Loud Trial

Ed Sheeran denied copying Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On with his track Thinking Out Loud as he testified in a New York court on Tuesday.

April 27, 2023
Kesha
Rick Rubin Had Produced Kesha

The next Kesha album ‘Gag Order’ has been produced by Rick Rubin.

April 26, 2023
Sampa The Great at Glastonbury photo by Noise11
Sampa The Great and Angelique Kidjo Perform For Jimmy Fallon Show

Zambian/Australian rapper Sampa The Great performed her song ‘Let Me Be Great’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week with Angélique Kidjo.

April 25, 2023