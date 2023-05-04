John Fogerty Comes To The Defence of Ed Sheeran - Noise11.com

John Fogerty has given Ed Sheeran some words of advice over his current legal battle with the family of the songwriter of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’.

Sheeran says he will quit songwriting if a US court finds him guilty of plagiarism over a dispute about his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’ verses Gaye’s ‘Lets Get It On’, written by Gaye and Ed Townsend.

John Fogerty, who was once sued for ripping off himself, said to Ed, “I’m sure pulling for Ed Sheeran and his song Thinking Out Loud. Ed has said he will quit music if he loses this case. Man, I sure know how he feels, but don’t let ‘em get you down, Ed. We need you to keep writing wonderful, new, original songs that the whole world sings!”

The Gaye estate and friends has a history of litigation. Robin Thicke was sued by the Gaye estate over his song ‘Blurred Lines’, written with Pharrell Williams over similarities to the Gaye hit ‘Got To Give It Up’. The court ruled in favour of the estate and Thicke and Williams had to pay of $5.3 million plus royalties.

