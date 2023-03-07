 John Fogerty Creedence Classic ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ Clocks Up One Billion Streams - Noise11.com
John Fogerty Creedence Classic ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ Clocks Up One Billion Streams

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2023

John Fogerty’s classic ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ has passed the one billion streams benchmark.

“I am honored and humbled that my song has been loved by so many for all these years. I’m just so grateful,” said Fogerty. “Ironically, I wrote this song about my band breaking up, but today, the song has found new meaning for me. I love to dedicate it to my family because they are the rainbow that comes from rain falling on a sunny day.”

‘Have You ever Seen The Rain’ was from the sixth CCR album ‘Pendulum’ released in 1970. The album came just five months after the previous album ‘Cosmo’s Factory’. Those first six CCR album were released between July 1968 and December 1970. In 1969 they released three albums. Creedence would only release one more album. The final album ‘Mardi Gras’ was released in 1972, without founding member Tom Fogerty, who left soon after ‘Pendulum’. Creedence broke up 16 October, 1972 six months after the release of ‘Mardi Gras’.

‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ was not played at the last ever Creedence show. The setlist for the final Creedence Clearwater Revival show from Denver on 22 May 1972 was:

Born on the Bayou (from Bayou Country, 1969)
Green River (from Green River, 1969)
Susie-Q (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, 1968)
Door to Door (from Mardi Gras, 1972)
It Came Out of the Sky (from Willy and the Poor Boys, 1969)
Hello Mary Lou (from Mardi Gras, 1972)
I Heard It Through the Grapevine (from Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Commotion (from Green River, 1969)
Fortunate Son (from Willy and the Poor Boys, 1969)
Proud Mary (from Bayou Country, 1969)
Bad Moon Rising (from Green River, 1969)
Lodi (from Green River, 1969)
Banjo Solo
Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Chuck Berry cover)
Tearin’ Up the Country (from Mardi Gras, 1972)
Up Around the Bend (from Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Hey Tonight (from Pendulum, 1970)
Sweet Hitch-Hiker (from Mardi Gras, 1972)
Pagan Baby (from Pendulum, 1970)
Keep On Chooglin’ (from Bayou Country, 1969)

