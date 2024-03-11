John Fogerty Takes Second Generation Fogertys On The Road - Noise11.com

John Fogerty has announced US summer dates with George Thorogood and the opening act is Hearty Har, featuring Tyler and Shane Fogerty.
Hearty Har aren’t far off becoming veterans themselves. Tyler and Shane formed Hearty Har in Los Angeles in 2012. The band also features Jesse Wilson (Bass), Richard Millsap (Drums), Nick Stratton (Guitar) and Douglas Lamothe (Keys).
‘Scream and Shout’, released in 2020, was written by Shane and Tyler. The debut album ‘Radio Astro’ came out in 2021.
‘Children of Tomorrow’ a song by Tyler Fogerty, was released in 2023.
John Fogerty is taking Hearty Har and George Thorogood & The Destroyers out for his next tour.
“We are incredibly excited to join John Fogerty and George Thorogood on tour! Hearty Har will open up every show with our own blend of rock and roll, and then join John as his backing band,” explains the band. “Get ready to rock out with us all summer!”
The Celebration Tour Dates:
June 2 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
June 4 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
June 5 Raleigh, NC Ted Hat Amphitheater
June 7 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 8 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
June 9 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
June 11 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
June 12 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
June 14 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 15 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
June 19 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 20 Lenox, MA Tanglewood Music Center (tickets on sale March 19th @10am local)
July 12 Weert, NL* Bospop Festival 2024
July 13 Zottegem, BE* Rock Zottegem 2024
July 16 Lucca, IT* Lucca Summer Festival
July 18 Saint Julien en Genevois, FR* Guitar en Scene
August 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
September 11 Salt Lake City, UT Utah State Fair ^
*John Fogerty Festival Date
^ without George Thorogood
