 John Lennon's Last Autograph Up For Auction - Noise11.com

John Lennon’s Last Autograph Up For Auction

by Music-News.com on April 21, 2025

in News

On December 7, 1980 Willie Nile and John Lennon were recording at The Record Plant studio in New York City when engineer Thom Panunzio called saying, “John broke a string on his guitar. Do you have any extra strings?”

Willie did have extra strings and gave them to John Lennon. The next day December 8, 1980 Willie and John Lennon were again at the Record Plant recording. That evening when John was about to walk out the door of the Record Plant, Thom Penunzio asked John Lennon for an autograph for his friend Karl. John mistakenly thought it was for the person who gave him the guitar strings the day before so John signed a Record Plant tape sticker “To Karl, who strung me along, thanks John Lennon 1980″.

John also drew a self-portrait caricature. John Lennon then left the record plant by limousine at approximately 10:30 pm, arriving at The Dakota at approximately 10:50 when he was shot dead. This would be the last autograph John Lennon would ever sign. This is perhaps the most important autograph in Rock and Roll History.

Gotta Have Rock & Roll is excited to bring this autograph back to auction after being sold for $72,000 in 2012.

Up for auction now at Gottahaverockandroll.com, bidding starting at $60,000. Auction ends on April 25th.

music-news.com

