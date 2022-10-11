John Mellencamp Shares Scarecrow Era Song ‘Carolina Shag’ - Noise11.com

John Mellencamp has shared the previously unreleased ‘Carolina Shag’ from his upcoming expanded ‘Scarecrow’ release.

‘Carolina Shag’ was developed but not used initially for the 1983 ‘Uh-huh’ album.

‘Scarecrow’ was Mellencamp’s eighth album. It contained the hits ‘Lonely Old Night’, ‘R.O.C.K. in the USA’ and ‘Small Town’. Guests on the album included Rickie Lee Jones on ‘Between a Laugh and a Tear’ and Ry Cooder on ‘The Kind of Fella I Am’. The album reached no 2 in Australia and the USA and sold 5x Platinum (5 million) in America and 4x Platinum (280,000) in Australia.

‘Scarecrow’ deluxe edition will be released on 4 November.

CD1:

“Rain On The Scarecrow”

“Grandma’s Theme”

“Small Town”

“Minutes To Memories”

“Lonely Ol’ Night”

“The Face Of The Nation”

“Justice And Independence ‘85”

“Between A Laugh And A Tear”

“Rumbleseat”

“You’ve Got To Stand For Somethin’”

“R.O.C.K. IN THE U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock)”

“The Kind Of Fella I Am”

“Small Town” (Acoustic Version)

CD2:

“Under The Boardwalk”

“Lonely Ol’ Night” (Rough Mix)

“Between A Laugh And A Tear” (Writer’s Demo)

“Carolina Shag”

“Cold Sweat”

“Rumbleseat” (Writer’s Demo)

“Smart Guys”

“R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock)” (Rough Mix)

“Minutes To Memories” (Rough Mix)

“Shama Lama Ding Dong”

“Small Town” (Writer’s Demo)

