 John Mellencamp Shares Scarecrow Era Song ‘Carolina Shag’ - Noise11.com
John Mellencamp photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Mellencamp photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Mellencamp Shares Scarecrow Era Song ‘Carolina Shag’

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2022

in News

John Mellencamp has shared the previously unreleased ‘Carolina Shag’ from his upcoming expanded ‘Scarecrow’ release.

‘Carolina Shag’ was developed but not used initially for the 1983 ‘Uh-huh’ album.

‘Scarecrow’ was Mellencamp’s eighth album. It contained the hits ‘Lonely Old Night’, ‘R.O.C.K. in the USA’ and ‘Small Town’. Guests on the album included Rickie Lee Jones on ‘Between a Laugh and a Tear’ and Ry Cooder on ‘The Kind of Fella I Am’. The album reached no 2 in Australia and the USA and sold 5x Platinum (5 million) in America and 4x Platinum (280,000) in Australia.

‘Scarecrow’ deluxe edition will be released on 4 November.

CD1:
“Rain On The Scarecrow”
“Grandma’s Theme”
“Small Town”
“Minutes To Memories”
“Lonely Ol’ Night”
“The Face Of The Nation”
“Justice And Independence ‘85”
“Between A Laugh And A Tear”
“Rumbleseat”
“You’ve Got To Stand For Somethin’”
“R.O.C.K. IN THE U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock)”
“The Kind Of Fella I Am”
“Small Town” (Acoustic Version)

CD2:
“Under The Boardwalk”
“Lonely Ol’ Night” (Rough Mix)
“Between A Laugh And A Tear” (Writer’s Demo)
“Carolina Shag”
“Cold Sweat”
“Rumbleseat” (Writer’s Demo)
“Smart Guys”
“R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock)” (Rough Mix)
“Minutes To Memories” (Rough Mix)
“Shama Lama Ding Dong”
“Small Town” (Writer’s Demo)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Stranglers in Australia photo by Ros OGorman, music news, noise11.com
The Stranglers Will Return to Australia In 2023

The Stranglers will be back in Australia for 2023 for a very special tour that not only features new music but also the last music for keyboard player Dave Greenfield who passed away in 2020.

5 hours ago
Sade - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Sade Is Recording First Album Since 2010

Sade is reportedly back in the studio working on her first new album since 2010.

9 hours ago
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode Release New Album Memento Mori and Announce World Tour

Depeche Mode have released a new album ‘Memento’, their first album since 2017’s ‘Spirit’ and the first since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher.

5 days ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Leo Sayer Is Back In The UK Celebrating 50 Years In the Biz

Leo Sayer has been making up for lost lockdown time in the UK with his 50th Anniversary tour now in full swing and dates set through to 12 November.

6 days ago
The Doobie Brothers Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doobies Brothers To Perform for Bluesfest With Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers will perform in Australia for Bluesfest in 2023 with Michael McDonald back in the band.

6 days ago
Royal Mint AC/DC Box Vol II
Royal Mint Release AC/DC Coin Collection Volume II

The Australian Royal Mint will release a second edition of AC/DC coins this month.

6 days ago
Al Di Meola photo by Nathan Thomas supplied by Live Nation
Al Di Meola Joined Return To Forever At 18 With A Little Help From His Friends

Legendary guitarist Al Di Meola credits the tenacity of a friend for getting him into Return For Forever with Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke at the age of 19.

October 4, 2022