John Williamson Cancels Upcoming Shows Following Accident - Noise11.com

Australian country music legend John Williamson has cancelled his upcoming shows following an accident on his property.

The statement from his management reads:

Unfortunately, due to an accident on his property this week, John has to cancel/postpone the following upcoming shows:

1. Tamworth Town Hall – Friday 26 January

2. Redland Performing Arts Centre – Thursday 1 February

3. Ipswich Civic Centre – Friday 2 February

4. Empire Theatre Toowoomba – Saturday 3 February

“Well, after 40 years of messing around with rocks at Willowshed, Springbook, one finally got me on the left hand. It ripped the skin badly and needed surgery yesterday (Tuesday, 16th January) to repair muscle and nerve damage and stitch it up again. The surgeon said no guitar playing for probably four weeks. I apologise to everyone who was looking forward to my Tamworth concert and the three at Redland, Ipswich and Toowoomba. I’m still planning to get to Tamworth for the Golden Guitar Awards and the opportunity to catch up with mates. I will see you around and about there”

John is so disappointed he’ll miss his regular Town Hall concert at TCMF 2024 but will be back in 2025.

We will advise, as soon as possible, new dates for the shows at Redland, Ipswich and Toowoomba, so please hold on to your tickets until further notice.

We appreciate your understanding and all wish John well for his speedy recovery.

Cheers from the John Williamson Team