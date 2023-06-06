John Zaccaria To Tour Tina Arena Around Australia - Noise11.com

Zaccaria Touring is presenting the Tina Arena ‘Love Saves The World’ tour in Australia.

Tina Arena is taking the tour to New York, Los Angeles, Washington, Montreal, Paris and London in 2023 with Zaccaria Touring presenting the shows for Sydney, Perth, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Melbourne throughout October.

Tina Arena will release her album ‘Love Saves’ on July 14 with the single ‘House’ out now.

TINA ARENA 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Presented by Zaccaria & Positive Dream

Saturday 7 October Night At The Barracks, Sydney

Sunday 8 October Perth Concert Hall

Friday 13 October HOTA, Gold Coast

Friday 20 October Melbourne Town Hall

Saturday 21 October Adelaide Festival Centre

https://zaccariaconcerts.com.au/current-tours/tina-arena-love-saves-world-tour

