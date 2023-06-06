 John Zaccaria To Tour Tina Arena Around Australia - Noise11.com
Tina Arena House

John Zaccaria To Tour Tina Arena Around Australia

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2023

in News

Zaccaria Touring is presenting the Tina Arena ‘Love Saves The World’ tour in Australia.

Tina Arena is taking the tour to New York, Los Angeles, Washington, Montreal, Paris and London in 2023 with Zaccaria Touring presenting the shows for Sydney, Perth, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Melbourne throughout October.

Tina Arena will release her album ‘Love Saves’ on July 14 with the single ‘House’ out now.

TINA ARENA 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Presented by Zaccaria & Positive Dream

Saturday 7 October Night At The Barracks, Sydney
Sunday 8 October Perth Concert Hall
Friday 13 October HOTA, Gold Coast
Friday 20 October Melbourne Town Hall
Saturday 21 October Adelaide Festival Centre

https://zaccariaconcerts.com.au/current-tours/tina-arena-love-saves-world-tour

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Russell Morris, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Russell Morris To Perform 1969 Hit ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time’ For The First Time on Orchestra Shows

Russell Morris has never performed his 1969 hit ‘Its Only A Matter of Time’ but will for the first time when he performed his orchestra shows in Sydney and Melbourne in July.

2 mins ago
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel Releases Another New Song on The Full Moon

Peter Gabriel has been dropping new music from his upcoming ‘i/o’ album one song at a time and at every full moon. The new song for June 2023 is ‘Road To Joy’.

1 day ago
Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil
Legendary Songwriter Cynthia Weil Dies At Age 82

Cynthia Weil, one of the most successful songwriters of all-time, has died at age 82.

3 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Releases Complete Star Fleet Sessions

When Queen took a break in 1983, Brian May went into the studio with Edward Van Halen (guitar), Alan Gratzer (drums), Phil Chen (bass) and Fred Mandel (keyboards) and recorded his solo ‘Star Fleet’.

4 days ago
Don Powell
When Slade and The Knack Merge – Don Powell Covers My Sharona

Slade’s Don Powell has recorded a cover of The Knack’s classic ‘My Sharona’.

4 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3
Billy Joel To End Madison Square Garden Residency

Billy Joel will bring his Madison Square Garden residency to an end in July 2024.

4 days ago
Queen
Brian May’s Queen 3D Exhibition To Open In England

A new exhibition capturing the history of Queen through Brian May's own stereoscopic (3-D) camera lenses and sharing images that have never been exhibited before.

6 days ago