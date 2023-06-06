John Zaccaria To Tour Tina Arena Around Australia - Noise11.com

Zaccaria Touring is presenting the Tina Arena ‘Love Saves The World’ tour in Australia.
Tina Arena is taking the tour to New York, Los Angeles, Washington, Montreal, Paris and London in 2023 with Zaccaria Touring presenting the shows for Sydney, Perth, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Melbourne throughout October.
Tina Arena will release her album ‘Love Saves’ on July 14 with the single ‘House’ out now.
TINA ARENA 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Presented by Zaccaria & Positive Dream
Saturday 7 October Night At The Barracks, Sydney
Sunday 8 October Perth Concert Hall
Friday 13 October HOTA, Gold Coast
Friday 20 October Melbourne Town Hall
Saturday 21 October Adelaide Festival Centre
https://zaccariaconcerts.com.au/current-tours/tina-arena-love-saves-world-tour
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook