 Johnny Mathis Announces His Retirement - Noise11.com
Johnny Mathis

Johnny Mathis

Johnny Mathis Announces His Retirement

by Music-News.com on March 28, 2025

in News

Johnny Mathis has announced his retirement from the stage after a seven-decade career, due to “age and memory issues”.

Johnny Mathis has announced his retirement from live performance due to “age and memory issues, which have accelerated”, his Facebook account revealed on Wednesday.

“As many of you may already be aware, Johnny Mathis is approaching his 90th birthday this year,” the statement read. “So, it’s with sincere regret that due to Mr Mathis’ age and memory issues which have accelerated, we are announcing his retirement from touring and live concerts.”

The statement concluded, “Johnny Mathis and his entire staff send their heartfelt gratitude to all Mathis fans worldwide for your continued love and support of his music! It’s truly been ‘Wonderful, Wonderful.'”

The declaration noted that Mathis would honour a handful of upcoming dates, with his final concert scheduled for 18 May in Englewood, New Jersey.

All concerts from June 2025 onwards are now cancelled.

Mathis has been an actively touring artist since he released his self-titled debut album in 1956.

A Minneapolis Star Tribune review of Johnny’s recent appearance in Prior Lake, called it “the most beautifully romantic concert in a theatre in recent memory”.

“Mathis’ voice was remarkably pristine, a little richer with less quivering, fewer low notes and startling power. You could have closed your eyes and imagined it was 1960-something.”

music-news.com

