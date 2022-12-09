 Jon Batiste Named To Join Julliard Board of Trustees - Noise11.com
Jon Batiste Named To Join Julliard Board of Trustees

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2022

in News

Jazz great and former Stephen Colbert band music director Jon Batiste has been appointed to the Julliard School Board of Trustees.

Jon was a Julliard student in 2008 and 2011 and joins the board with other new fellow students Anne Akiki Meyers, Julie Chow and actress Laura Linney.

“It is so inspiring to see these extraordinary Juilliard graduates take on new responsibilities at the school,” said President Damian Woetzel. “These four alums have each achieved exceptionally in their respective fields and are deeply committed to Juilliard and the students of today. Entrepreneur Julie Choi and actor Laura Linney have served with devotion on the board for 22 and 13 years respectively, and they along with their fellow trustees are thrilled to have joining them extraordinary alumni musicians Jon Batiste and Anne Akiko Meyers who are both luminous artists and powerful role models. We are all looking forward to deepening our work with them in furthering the mission of the school.”

There are now six Juilliard graduates serving as trustees. The other two are distinguished alumni Rondi Charleston (Group 9, drama; BM ’82, MM ’83, voice/opera) and Camille Zamora (MM ’02, voice, Artist Diploma ’04, opera studies).

