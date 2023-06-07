Joni Mitchell Live At Newport To Be Officially Released - Noise11.com

On June 24, 2022, Joni Mitchell surprised music fans at the Newport Jazz Festival with her first appearance in 20 years.

Joni was welcomed to the stage with a group called the “Joni Jam’ featuring Brandi Carlisle, Marcus Mumford and Wyonna Judd. It was Joni’s first public appearance since her brain aneurysm in 2015.

Cameron Crowe recalls, “Mitchell emerged from the side of the stage, swaying smoothly, in fine summer-style with beret and sunglasses. Her good-natured mood instantly set the tone. This performance would be an intimate gathering of friends, not unlike the Joni Jams she’d been hosting in her own living room over the last few years of recovery. Smiling broadly, Mitchell made her surprise appearance, taking her on-stage seat alongside Carlile.

“Within minutes, the news had rocketed around the globe. Mitchell was back, sparkling with enthusiasm, delivering a tender and passionate set of 13 songs, ending with a joyful sing-along of ‘The Circle Game.’”

The album will be released on June 23, 2023, one day less of a year since the performance.

Joni Jam players:

Joni Mitchell: vocals, guitar on “Just Like This Train”

Brandi Carlile: vocals (courtesy of Elektra Records)

Phil Hanseroth: bass, backing vocals (courtesy of Elektra Records)

Tim Hanseroth: guitar, dulcimer, backing vocals (courtesy of Elektra Records)

Lucius – Jess Wolfe & Holly Laessig: featured vocals on “Big Yellow Taxi,” backing vocals (courtesy of Mom+Pop)

Taylor Goldsmith: guitar, featured vocals on “Come In From The Cold” & Amelia,” backing vocals

Celisse: guitar, featured vocals on “Help Me,” backing vocals

Ben Lusher: piano

Blake Mills: guitar, backing vocals (courtesy of A New Deal Records/Verve Records)

Marcus Mumford: percussion, featured vocals on “A Case Of You,” backing vocals (courtesy of Capitol Records)

Josh Neumann: cello

Allison Russell: clarinet, backing vocals (courtesy of Fantasy Records)

Rick Whitfield: guitar, backing vocals

Matt Chamberlain: additional percussion

Group Vocals:

Wynonna Judd (courtesy of ANTI Records)

Shooter Jennings

Kyleen King

SistaStrings — Monique Ross & Chauntee Ross

Jay Carlile

Marcy Gensic

Sauchuen Yu

Tracklisting:

Side One

1. Introduction by Bandi Carlile

2. Big Yellow Taxi

3. A Case of You

4. Amelia

Side Two

1. Both Sides Now

2. Just Like This Train

3. Summertime

Side Three

1. Carey

2. Help Me

3. Come In From The Cold

Side Four

1. Shine

2. The Circle Game

