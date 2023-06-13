 Joni Mitchell Plays Her First Headline Show Since 2000 - Noise11.com
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022

Joni Mitchell Plays Her First Headline Show Since 2000

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2023

in News

Joni Mitchell has played her first headline show since 2 June, 2000.

After Joni’s last major tour ‘Both Sides Now’ in 2000 when she performed just 12 shows in North America, Joni made one more appearance in 2002 in Los Angeles for three songs at the Stormy Weather benefit for The Walden Woods Project. In 2010 she announced she was retiring from touring for health reasons but made two more appearances in June 2013 for a tribute concert marking her 70th birthday. In 2015 she suffered a brain aneurysm and did not sing in public again until 2022 when she was awarded MusiCares Person of the Year.

Joni’s surprise comeback appearance was at the Newport Fold Festival on 24 June 2022 when Brandi Carlile put together the Joni Jam. In March Joni two songs when she was awarded The Gershwin Prize and the following day (March 2) had a brief appearance at the Library of Congress.

The June 10,2023 appearance for Echoes Through The Canyon featured Carlile’s expanded Joni Jam of the previous year with another all star appearance.

The Joni Jam Joni Jammers were: Allison Russell (clarinet + bgvs), Annie Lennox (bgvs), Ben Lusher (piano), Blake Mills (electric guitar), Brandi Carlile (vox), Celisse (electric guitar + bgvs), Josh Neuman (cello), Lisa Coleman (guitar + bgvs), Lucius (bgvs), Marcus Mumford (percussion + bgvs), Mark Isham (trumpet), Matt Chamberlain (addt’l percussion), Phil Hanseroth (acoustic bass), Rick Whitfield (guitar + bgvs), Sarah McLachlan (bgvs), Taylor Goldsmith (acoustic guitar + bgvs), Tim Hanseroth (acoustic guitar), Wendy Melvoin (keys + bgvs). Joni’s companions Marcy Gensic & Sauchuen Yu were on stage for the set.

Joni Mitchell at The Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, USA, 10 June 2023

Big Yellow Taxi (from Ladies of the Canyon, 1970)
Night Ride Home (from Night Ride Home, 1991)
Raised on Robbery (with Celisse Henderson) (from Court and Spark, 1974)
Come in From the Cold (with Taylor Goldsmith) (from Night Ride Home, 1991)
Amelia (with Blake Mills) (playing Joni’s guitar) (from Hejira, 1976)
Carey (from Blue, 1971)
Sex Kills (with Celisse Henderson) (from Turbulent Indigo, 1994)
Summertime (George Gershwin cover) (with Ben Lusher) (on piano)
Ladies of the Canyon (with Annie Lennox) (from Ladies of the Canyon, 1970)
Help Me (with Celisse Henderson) (from Court and Spark, 1974)
Where There’s A Will There’s A Way (first time performance)
Love Potion No. 9 (The Clovers cover)
A Case of You (with Marcus Mumford) (+ Brandi Carlile) (from Blue, 1971)
A Strange Boy (with Wendy & Lisa) (from Hejira, 1976)
Cactus Tree (with Lucius) (from A Song To A Seagull, 1968)
California (with Marcus Mumford) (from Blue, 1971)
Blue (with Sarah McLachlan) (from Blue, 1971)
Why Do Fools Fall in Love (from Shadows and Light, 1980)
Shine (with Brandi Carlile) (from Shine, 2007)
Both Sides Now (from Clouds, 1969)
The Circle Game (from Ladies of the Canyon, 1970)

Encore:
Just Like This Train (from Court and Spark, 1974)
If (from Shine, 2007)
Young at Heart (Johnny Richards cover) (with Allison Russell)

