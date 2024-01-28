Joni Mitchell To Perform At The Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

Joni Mitchell has confirmed she will perform at this year’s Grammys. Joni will sing at the award ceremony on 4 February for the first time in her career.

Joni has previously won nine Grammys and is nominated this year in the Best Folk Album category, for her 2023 release, Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live).

In 2015, Joni suffered a brain aneurysm and was forced to re-learn to talk, walk and play the guitar.

In the past couple of years, she’s been having informal music gatherings at her home that became known as “Joni jams” and has started to make public appearances again. In 2022 she wowed fans when she made sang at the Newport Jazz Festival.

Joni has previously spoken about suffering from Morgellons disease. In 2010 she told the LA Times it’s a condition in which “fibres in a variety of colours protrude out of my skin like mushrooms after a rainstorm: they cannot be forensically identified as animal, vegetable or mineral.”

The condition is believed to be a delusional psychiatric condition.

This year’s Grammys will also see artists such as U2, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott take the stage. It will air live on CBS and Paramount+.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

