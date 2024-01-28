 Joni Mitchell To Perform At The Grammy Awards - Noise11.com
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022

Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022

Joni Mitchell To Perform At The Grammy Awards

by Music-News.com on January 29, 2024

in News

Joni Mitchell has confirmed she will perform at this year’s Grammys. Joni will sing at the award ceremony on 4 February for the first time in her career.

Joni has previously won nine Grammys and is nominated this year in the Best Folk Album category, for her 2023 release, Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live).

In 2015, Joni suffered a brain aneurysm and was forced to re-learn to talk, walk and play the guitar.

In the past couple of years, she’s been having informal music gatherings at her home that became known as “Joni jams” and has started to make public appearances again. In 2022 she wowed fans when she made sang at the Newport Jazz Festival.

Joni has previously spoken about suffering from Morgellons disease. In 2010 she told the LA Times it’s a condition in which “fibres in a variety of colours protrude out of my skin like mushrooms after a rainstorm: they cannot be forensically identified as animal, vegetable or mineral.”

The condition is believed to be a delusional psychiatric condition.

This year’s Grammys will also see artists such as U2, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott take the stage. It will air live on CBS and Paramount+.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mary Weiss of The Shangri-Las
Mary Weiss of The Shangri-Las Dies At Age 75

Mary Weiss, the lead singer of 60s girl group The Shangri-Las, has died at age 75.

January 21, 2024
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty To Play One-Off Australian Show In Queensland In March 2024

John Fogerty will return to Australia for a one-off show in Queensland in March. It will be John’s first time performing in Australia since 2012.

January 19, 2024
The Hollies Stay With The Hollies
The First Graham Nash Song Was Released 60 Years Ago This Month For The Hollies

The first recorded song by Graham Nash ‘Little Lover’ was released on the debut album for The Hollies ‘Stay With The Hollies’ exactly 60 years ago to this month.

January 17, 2024
Brian Cadd at Apia Good Times 2021
Brian Cadd To Spend February Touring Australia

Australian music legend Brian Cadd will spend all of February (and a bit of spillage into January and March) roadtesting songs from his upcoming ‘Dream Train’ album.

January 12, 2024
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney’s Seven Australian Got Back Concerts Made $US37 Million ($AUD55m)

Paul McCartney’s seven sold-out shows in Australia at the end of 2023 made around $US37 million ($AUD55m).

January 12, 2024
Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern
The Rolling Stones To Release ‘Live At The Wiltern’

When The Rolling Stones were on their year long Licks world tour of 2002 and 2003 they played theatres, arenas and stadiums. The size of the venue dictated the setlist and the smaller theatre shows were the ones with the rarities.

January 9, 2024
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
Elvis Presley Hologram To Tour The World

Elvis' estate has announced a hologram show like ABBA's.

January 5, 2024