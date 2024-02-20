Josh Owen Premiers New Song Hold Your Breath - Noise11.com

Josh Owen is not only guitarist for James Reyne but will open for James on the Crawl File tour and no doubt his setlist will include this new song ‘Hold Your Breath’.
‘Hold Your Breath’ will be on the Josh Owen debut solo album ‘As The Night Falls’, coming in August. In 2010 the Josh Owen Band released ‘The Long Way’ album.
James Reyne says, “Audiences don’t lie, Ladies and Gentlemen, and they’ve been LOVING Josh Owen and his fantastic band, who are our Special Guests on the current Crawl File Tour. Josh has played guitar and sung with me – both in the band and for all our (his and my) acoustic duo shows – for almost a decade. And now he’s released his new single, Hold Your Breath. The album is coming in August. I’ve been lucky enough to hear these songs for a little while now and they’re fabulous. Get the single. Get this album. Get the ticket. Take the ride.”
Opening for James Reyne on Crawl File Tour:
February
Friday 23 Princess Theatre Brisbane
Saturday 24 Princess Theatre Brisbane
March
Friday 8 The Gov Adelaide
Saturday 9 The Gov Adelaide
Sunday 11 Anita’s Theatre Thirroul NSW
Saturday 23 Northcote Theatre Melbourne
April
Friday 12 Sunken Monkey Erina NSW
Saturday 13 Toronto Hotel Toronto NSW
Saturday 27 The Forth Pub Forth TAS
Sunday 28 Longley Hotel Longley TAS
May
Friday 10 Dee Why RSL Dee Why NSW
Saturday 11 Anita’s Theatre Thirroul NSW
Friday 24 Corowa RSL Corowa NSW
Saturday 25 SS&A Albury VIC
June
Friday 7 The Charles Perth WA
Saturday 8 The Charles Perth WA
July
Friday 19 Moncrieff Entertainment Centre Bundaberg QLD
Saturday 20 Brolga Theatre Maryborough QLD
Friday 26 Twin Towns Tweed Heads NSW
