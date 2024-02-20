Josh Owen Premiers New Song Hold Your Breath - Noise11.com

Josh Owen is not only guitarist for James Reyne but will open for James on the Crawl File tour and no doubt his setlist will include this new song ‘Hold Your Breath’.

‘Hold Your Breath’ will be on the Josh Owen debut solo album ‘As The Night Falls’, coming in August. In 2010 the Josh Owen Band released ‘The Long Way’ album.

James Reyne says, “Audiences don’t lie, Ladies and Gentlemen, and they’ve been LOVING Josh Owen and his fantastic band, who are our Special Guests on the current Crawl File Tour. Josh has played guitar and sung with me – both in the band and for all our (his and my) acoustic duo shows – for almost a decade. And now he’s released his new single, Hold Your Breath. The album is coming in August. I’ve been lucky enough to hear these songs for a little while now and they’re fabulous. Get the single. Get this album. Get the ticket. Take the ride.”

Opening for James Reyne on Crawl File Tour:

February

Friday 23 Princess Theatre Brisbane

Saturday 24 Princess Theatre Brisbane

March

Friday 8 The Gov Adelaide

Saturday 9 The Gov Adelaide

Sunday 11 Anita’s Theatre Thirroul NSW

Saturday 23 Northcote Theatre Melbourne

April

Friday 12 Sunken Monkey Erina NSW

Saturday 13 Toronto Hotel Toronto NSW

Saturday 27 The Forth Pub Forth TAS

Sunday 28 Longley Hotel Longley TAS

May

Friday 10 Dee Why RSL Dee Why NSW

Saturday 11 Anita’s Theatre Thirroul NSW

Friday 24 Corowa RSL Corowa NSW

Saturday 25 SS&A Albury VIC

June

Friday 7 The Charles Perth WA

Saturday 8 The Charles Perth WA

July

Friday 19 Moncrieff Entertainment Centre Bundaberg QLD

Saturday 20 Brolga Theatre Maryborough QLD

Friday 26 Twin Towns Tweed Heads NSW

