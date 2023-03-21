Josh Pyke Becomes First Artist to Chair PPCA - Noise11.com

Singer songwriter Josh Pyke has been announced as the Chair of the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and in doing so is the first artist to hold the position.

In a statement Josh Pyke said, “Being the first artist to Chair the Board of PPCA is a huge honour. It’s a time of refocus and rebuilding in the creative sector, and I look forward to continuing PPCA’s work to improve our rights holders’ revenue streams, with a particular eye on the interests of the artist and performer. I’m really excited to be part of the positive changes the music industry is undergoing.”

PPCA provides blanket licences for the use of recorded music in Australia. For example, that more a store playing or the use of music in any commercial purpose of government by PPCA.

The revenue generated from the licensing of music is then channelled back to the copyright holders.

Josh Pyke is a five time ARIA Award and one time APRA Award winner. He has released seven studio albums, most recently ‘To Find Happiness’ in 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

