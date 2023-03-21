 Josh Pyke Becomes First Artist to Chair PPCA - Noise11.com
Josh Pyke

Josh Pyke

Josh Pyke Becomes First Artist to Chair PPCA

by Paul Cashmere on March 21, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Singer songwriter Josh Pyke has been announced as the Chair of the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and in doing so is the first artist to hold the position.

In a statement Josh Pyke said, “Being the first artist to Chair the Board of PPCA is a huge honour. It’s a time of refocus and rebuilding in the creative sector, and I look forward to continuing PPCA’s work to improve our rights holders’ revenue streams, with a particular eye on the interests of the artist and performer. I’m really excited to be part of the positive changes the music industry is undergoing.”

PPCA provides blanket licences for the use of recorded music in Australia. For example, that more a store playing or the use of music in any commercial purpose of government by PPCA.

The revenue generated from the licensing of music is then channelled back to the copyright holders.

Josh Pyke is a five time ARIA Award and one time APRA Award winner. He has released seven studio albums, most recently ‘To Find Happiness’ in 2022.

