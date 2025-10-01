Joy Crookes Announces Australian Headline Shows For 2026 - Noise11.com

South London singer-songwriter Joy Crookes will return to Australia in January 2026 for two special headline dates in Sydney and Brisbane, following her recent celebrated Glastonbury appearance and the release of her second album Juniper.

Crookes, who last played headline shows in Australia in 2022, has spent the past three years cementing her reputation as one of the UK’s most distinctive new voices. Her mix of biting lyricism, soulful vocals and uncompromising honesty has made her a generational artist, and Juniper only deepens that reputation.

Crookes’ 2021 debut album Skin established her as a fearless storyteller, blending deeply personal narratives with cultural commentary. That record earned her widespread acclaim, setting the stage for Juniper, which reveals an even more vulnerable and unfiltered side of the artist.

Written between periods of hedonistic highs and crippling lows, Juniper reflects Crookes’ turbulent journey over the past few years. The songs emerged as she navigated success, a complicated love story, and a profound mental health struggle. “I was in the trenches,” Crookes has admitted. “But the studio became my sanctuary. What you hear on Juniper is exactly where I was at.”

The record was shaped with close collaborators Blue May (Kano, Jorja Smith), Tev’n (Stormzy) and Harvey Grant (Arlo Parks). It also features high-profile guests Vince Staples on the explosive Pass The Salt and UK rapper Kano on the intimate Mathematics. The album veers from the euro-pop uplift of First Last Dance to the cinematic showdown of Perfect Crime, closing with Paris, a song reflecting on a formative queer relationship.

Australian audiences will get to experience that voice live for the first time in over three years when she arrives in January. Her last Australian visit included stand-out festival sets and sold-out venues, leaving fans hungry for her return.

Crookes’ stage presence has grown even stronger since then. At Glastonbury 2025 she drew thousands to the Other Stage on a Sunday afternoon, delivering a career-defining performance that blended tracks from Skin with her new material.

The upcoming Australian shows form part of a massive global touring run. Before she lands here, Crookes will wrap a European headline tour that includes two nights at London’s O2 Academy Brixton – a major milestone for any UK artist.

JOY CROOKES – JUNIPER TOUR 2026 (Australia Dates)

Thursday 1 January – New Year’s At The Bowl, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne (tickets on sale now)

Friday 2 January – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 3 January – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

General Onsale: Thursday 9 October, 9am local time

Artist Presale: Tuesday 7 October, 9am local time

Mastercard Presale: Tuesday 7 October, 9am local time

Secret Sounds Presale: Wednesday 8 October, 9am local time

For full details, visit secretsounds.com.

