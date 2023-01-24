 Judy Collins To Perform Intimate Australian Dates In Addition To Wildflower Shows - Noise11.com
Judy Collins

Judy Collins

Judy Collins To Perform Intimate Australian Dates In Addition To Wildflower Shows

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2023

in News

Judy Collins has added a series of shows in addition to her full album performances of her classic ‘Wildflowers’ for Australia in March.

The new dates include one of Melbourne’s most intimate music venues, Memo Music Hall as well as the Sydney Opera House Studio Theatre and Astor Theatre in Perth.

Judy Collins will perform two concerts featuring a complete performance of her 1967 classic ‘Wildflowers’, the album that featured her hit version of the Joni Mitchell classic ‘Both Sides Now’.

Judy will perform the Sydney and Melbourne performances of ‘Wildflowers’ with the George Ellis Chamber Orchestra, accompanied by Russell Walden.

Judy Collins Australian dates are:

SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE STUDIO THEATRE Wednesday March 8
MELBOURNE HAMER HALL Thursday March 9 **
PORT FAIRY PORT FAIRY Saturday March 11
PORT FAIRY PORT FAIRY Sunday March 12
SYDNEY STATE THEATRE – WILDFLOWERS Wednesday March 15
MELBOURNE CARAVAN CLUB @ ARCHIES CREEK Saturday March 18
MELBOURNE MEMO MUSIC HALL Sunday March 19
ADELAIDE DUNSTAN THEATRE Thursday March 23
BRISBANE PRINCESS THEATRE Friday March 24
PERTH ASTOR THEATRE Sunday March 26

https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/judycollinsintimateevening/

