Judy Collins To Perform Intimate Australian Dates In Addition To Wildflower Shows - Noise11.com

Judy Collins has added a series of shows in addition to her full album performances of her classic ‘Wildflowers’ for Australia in March.

The new dates include one of Melbourne’s most intimate music venues, Memo Music Hall as well as the Sydney Opera House Studio Theatre and Astor Theatre in Perth.

Judy Collins will perform two concerts featuring a complete performance of her 1967 classic ‘Wildflowers’, the album that featured her hit version of the Joni Mitchell classic ‘Both Sides Now’.

Judy will perform the Sydney and Melbourne performances of ‘Wildflowers’ with the George Ellis Chamber Orchestra, accompanied by Russell Walden.

Judy Collins Australian dates are:

SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE STUDIO THEATRE Wednesday March 8

MELBOURNE HAMER HALL Thursday March 9 **

PORT FAIRY PORT FAIRY Saturday March 11

PORT FAIRY PORT FAIRY Sunday March 12

SYDNEY STATE THEATRE – WILDFLOWERS Wednesday March 15

MELBOURNE CARAVAN CLUB @ ARCHIES CREEK Saturday March 18

MELBOURNE MEMO MUSIC HALL Sunday March 19

ADELAIDE DUNSTAN THEATRE Thursday March 23

BRISBANE PRINCESS THEATRE Friday March 24

PERTH ASTOR THEATRE Sunday March 26

