Julia Garner Joins Madonna On Stage In New York - Noise11.com

Julia Garner joined Madonna onstage in Brooklyn as part of the Celebration Tour on Thursday night.
Madonna, who is currently in the middle of her Celebration Tour, was joined onstage by the Ozark actress during the vogueing ballroom portion of the show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night.
Julia hit the stage wearing a sheer black lace shirt paired with black suit trousers while Madonna donned a black bedazzled corset.
Garner’s surprise appearance comes more than a year after she was cast in Madonna’s biopic, playing Madonna herself. However, the film was scrapped as a result of the singer’s world tour.
It has been reported that Julia beat out actresses including Sydney Sweeney and Florence Pugh for the role. It is unclear whether the project will continue once the Celebration Tour wraps up in April.
Julia isn’t the only star to have joined Madonna onstage during her tour. Celebrities including Donatella Versace, Julia Fox, Diplo and Debi Mazar have also appeared as guest judges during the vogueing section.
Madonna kicked off the U.S. leg of her 98-date tour on Wednesday. She was joined onstage by her boyfriend, Josh Popper, to mark the occasion.
Madonna is set to perform in Brooklyn again on Saturday.
Here is the setlist for The Celebration Tour
Nothing Really Matters (from Ray of Light, 1998)
Into the Groove (from Madonna, 1983)
Burning Up (from Madonna, 1983)
Open Your Heart (from True Blue, 1986)
Holiday (from Madonna, 1983)
Live to Tell (from True Blue, 1986)
Like a Prayer (from Like A Prayer, 1989)
Act II
The Sacrifice / Erotic
Erotica (from Erotica, 1992)
Justify My Love (from The Immaculate Collection, 1990)
Fever (from Erotica, 1992)
Hung Up (from Confessions on the Dance Floor, 2005)
Bad Girl (from Erotica, 1992)
Vogue (from I’m Breathless, 1990)
Human Nature (from Bedtime Stories, 1994)
Crazy for You (from Vision Question soundtrack, 1985)
Act III
Die Another Day (from American Life, 2004)
Don’t Tell Me (from Music, 2000)
Mother and Father (from American Life, 2004)
Little Star (from Ray of Light, 1998)
I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)
La isla bonita (from True Blue, 1986)
Don’t Cry for Me Argentina (from Evita soundtrack, 1996)
Act IV
Bedtime Story (from Bedtime Stories, 1994)
Ray of Light (from Ray of Light, 1998)
Rain (from Erotica, 1992)
Act V
Like a Virgin (from Like A Virgin, 1984)
Bitch I’m Madonna (from Rebel Heart, 2016)
Celebration (from Celebration, 2009)
THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
Wed, Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Thu, Dec 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sat, Dec 16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Mon, Dec 18 Washington, US Capital One Arena
Tue, Dec 19 Washington, US Capital One Arena
Mon, Jan 8 Boston, MA TD Garden
Tue, Jan 9 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thu, Jan 11 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena
Fri, Jan 12 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena
Mon, Jan 15 Detroit, US Little Caesars Arena
Thu, Jan 18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat, Jan 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Mon, Jan 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tue, Jan 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu, Jan 25 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Mon, Jan 29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu, Feb 1 Chicago, IL The United Center
Fri, Feb 2 Chicago, IL The United Center
Mon, Feb 5 Pittsburgh, US PPG Paints Arena
Thu, Feb 8 Cleveland, US Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Tue, Feb 13 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Feb 17 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena
Sun, Feb 18 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena
Wed, Feb 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sat, Feb 24 Sacramento, US Golden 1 Center
Tue, Feb 27 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Wed, Feb 28 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Fri, Mar 1 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena
Sat, Mar 2 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena
Mon, Mar 4 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Tue, Mar 5 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Thu, Mar 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Sat, Mar 9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Mon, Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Wed, Mar 13 Palm Springs, US Acrisure Arena
Sat, Mar 16 Phoenix, US Footprint Center
Tue, Mar 19 Denver, US Ball Arena
Sun, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Mon, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thu, Mar 28 Houston, TX Toyota Centre
Fri, Mar 29 Houston, TX Toyota Centre
Mon, Apr 1 Atlanta, US State Farm Arena
Thu, Apr 4 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sat, Apr 6 Miami, US Miami-Dade Arena
Sun, Apr 7 Miami, US Miami-Dade Arena
Sun, Apr 14 Austin, TX Moody Center
Mon, Apr 15 Austin, TX Moody Center
The Celebration Tour Mexico Dates
Sat, Apr 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Sun, Apr 21 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Tue, Apr 23 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Wed, Apr 24 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
