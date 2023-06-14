Julia Jacklin Covers Rowland S Howard For Mushroom 50th - Noise11.com

Julia Jacklin has recorded a cover of Rowland S. Howard’s classic ‘Shivers’ as part of the celebrations for the Mushroom 50th anniversary.

Howard wrote the song as a member of Nick Cave’s pre-Bad Seeds band The Boys Next Door. The song was later covered and made a hit by The Screaming Jets.

In a statement Julia said, “It’s been covered a lot, but it’s a special one for me. It was one of the first songs I ever learnt to play. Many Sydney bars, venues and open mic nights have heard me sing this song. Howard wrote it at 16 and I’ve always loved how much the lyrics capture that type of unbridled, dramatic teenage infatuation. The kind that physically hurts but also makes you laugh at yourself.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

