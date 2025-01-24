Julian Lennon Features On Reimagined Gregory Darling 'A New Dream' - Noise11.com

Julian Lennon has taken up the offer from his friend Gregory Darling to feature on a new version of ‘A New Dream’.

Lennon says, “This song, written in the south of France in collaboration with their dear friend Anthony Caligagan, has a meaningful history, first appearing on Darling’s debut album Shell. Now reimagined with a fresh production, “A New Dream” is ready to reach new audiences and inspire listeners around the world.

The music video for “New Dream,” was created by Charlie Warner.

Gregory Darling performed vocals on composer Ennio Morricone’s Exorcist II: The Heretic soundtrack as well as contributing to the made for TV American movie The Possessed (1977 film) directed by Jerry Thorpe. In 1981 he performed and appeared in the Universal pic All Night Long (1981 film) starring Barbra Streisand and Gene Hackman During this period, Darling also performed in La bohème at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Listen to Gregory Darling’s original ‘New Dream’ from 2006:

