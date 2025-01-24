 Julian Lennon Features On Reimagined Gregory Darling 'A New Dream' - Noise11.com
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft

Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft

Julian Lennon Features On Reimagined Gregory Darling ‘A New Dream’

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2025

in News

Julian Lennon has taken up the offer from his friend Gregory Darling to feature on a new version of ‘A New Dream’.

Lennon says, “This song, written in the south of France in collaboration with their dear friend Anthony Caligagan, has a meaningful history, first appearing on Darling’s debut album Shell. Now reimagined with a fresh production, “A New Dream” is ready to reach new audiences and inspire listeners around the world.

The music video for “New Dream,” was created by Charlie Warner.

Gregory Darling performed vocals on composer Ennio Morricone’s Exorcist II: The Heretic soundtrack as well as contributing to the made for TV American movie The Possessed (1977 film) directed by Jerry Thorpe. In 1981 he performed and appeared in the Universal pic All Night Long (1981 film) starring Barbra Streisand and Gene Hackman During this period, Darling also performed in La bohème at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Listen to Gregory Darling’s original ‘New Dream’ from 2006:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Fanning Dempsey National Park_Credit Cybele Malinowski
Fanning Dempsey National Park Have More Dates For 2025 As Well As Summersalt

Bernard Fanning (Powderfinger) and Paul Dempsey (Something For Kate) have more Fanning Dempsey National Park dates for 2025.

4 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Performs His First Ever Ryman Show To Benefit LA Fire Victims

Ringo Starr has played his first ever show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Theater with the announcement that proceeds from the show will go to the Red Cross for those effected by the California wildfires.

January 16, 2025
Andy Bell Pinball Wanderer
Andy Bell of Oasis To Release Solo Album

Andy Bell worked with his former Oasis bandmate Gem Archer on his upcoming solo album ‘pinball wanderer’.

January 10, 2025
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Teams Up With Shaun Ryder and Zak Starkey for Supergroup

Noel Gallagher is featured on supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos' new tune 'Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)’.

January 9, 2025
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Charli XCX Joins Billie Eilish In Concert In LA

Billie Eilish brought Charli XCX on stage to perform the Guess remix during her recent show in Los Angeles.

December 19, 2024
Bradley Dorsey I've Got Dreams
Go Behind The Scenes Of The Bradley Dorsey ‘I’ve Got Dreams’

When Bradley Dorsey was recording his debut album ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ in Nashville, the video was rolling.

December 18, 2024
Bradley Dorsey I've Got Dreams
Bradley Dorsey Covers Some Rare Songs of His Father Engelbert Humperdinck On ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ Album

On Bradley Dorsey’s new album ‘I’ve Got Dreams’, Brad honours his father Engelbert Humperdinck on three tracks.

December 16, 2024