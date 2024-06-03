Julian Moss Premieres Second Song of 2024 ‘Company’ - Noise11.com

Julian Moss is continuing to build the career with a third song ‘Company’ now out.

Julian was heard in 2023 performing a duet with his father Ian on Stevie Wonder’s ‘Blame It On The Sun’ on the Ian Moss album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ which gave us the first hint that Julian was taking his musical cue more from Stevie than Ian.

In 2021 there was the dance track ‘Disorder’ with Andrea Belli. In 2023 Julian released his own ‘Lonely Throne’. ‘Company’ is Julian’s second release of 2024 after ‘Only Way’ in February.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

