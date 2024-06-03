 Julian Moss Premieres Second Song of 2024 ‘Company’ - Noise11.com
Julian Moss is continuing to build the career with a third song ‘Company’ now out.

Julian was heard in 2023 performing a duet with his father Ian on Stevie Wonder’s ‘Blame It On The Sun’ on the Ian Moss album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ which gave us the first hint that Julian was taking his musical cue more from Stevie than Ian.

In 2021 there was the dance track ‘Disorder’ with Andrea Belli. In 2023 Julian released his own ‘Lonely Throne’. ‘Company’ is Julian’s second release of 2024 after ‘Only Way’ in February.

