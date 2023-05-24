Juliana Hatfield Has Made An ELO Covers Album - Noise11.com

Juliana Hatfield has made another covers album, this time featuring the songs of the Electric Light Orchestra.

The first preview off the album is Juliana’s cover of ‘Don’t Bring Me Down’.

In 2019 she released ‘Juliana Hatfield sings The Police’ and in 2018 she released ‘Juliana Hatfield sings Olivia Newton-John’.

In a statement Juliana Hatfield said, “ELO songs were always coming on the radio when I was growing up. They were a reliable source of pleasure and fascination (except for “Fire On High” which scared the heck out of me). With this album of covers I wanted to get my hands deep into some of the massive ‘70’s hits but I am also shining a light on some of the later work (“Ordinary Dream” from 2001’s “Zoom” album, “Secret Messages” and “’From The End Of The World”, both from the ‘80’s).

Thematically, I identify with the loneliness and alienation and the outerspace-iness in the songs I chose. (I have always felt like I am part alien, not fully belonging to or in this Earth world.) Sonically, ELO recordings are like an amusement park packed with fun musical games with layers and layers of varied, meticulous parts for your ears to explore; production curiosities; huge, gorgeous stacks of awe-inspiring vocal harmony puzzles. My task was to try and break all the things down and reconstruct them subtly until they felt like mine.

Overall, I stuck pretty close to the originals’ structures while figuring out new ways to express or reference the unique and beloved ELO string arrangements. An orchestra would have been difficult or impossible for me to manage to record, nor did I think there was any point in trying to copy those parts as they originally were. Why not try to reimagine them within my zone of limitations? In some cases, I transposed string parts onto guitars, or keyboards, and I even sung some of them (as in “Showdown” and “Bluebird Is Dead”).

Recording the album was a kind of complicated and drawn-out process since I was doing all of my tracks at home in my bedroom (drums and bass were done by Chris Anzalone and Ed Valauskas, respectively [in their own recording spaces]), and I kept running into technology problems that would frustrate me and slow me up. But eventually I got it all done. A labor of love.”

‘Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO’ will be released on 17 November, 2023.

Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO Tracklist:

01. Sweet Is the Night (originally from Out of the Blue, 1978)

02. Can’t Get It Out of My Head (originally from Eldorado, 1974)

03. Showdown (originally from On The Third Day, 1973)

04. Strange Magic (originally from Face The Music, 1975)

05. Don’t Bring Me Down (originally from Discovery, 1979)

06. Telephone Line (originally from A New World Record, 1976)

07. Secret Messages (originally from Secret Messages, 1983)

08. Bluebird Is Dead (originally from On The Third Day, 1973)

09. From the End of the World (originally from Time, 1981)

10. Ordinary Dream (originally from Zoom, 2001)

