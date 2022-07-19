Justin Bieber To Resume World Tour - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber is to resume his Justice World Tour following a health scare earlier this year.

In June, the popstar announced that he would be cancelling a series of concerts and appearances as he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and half of his face was paralysed.

On Tuesday, a representative for Bieber confirmed via Instagram that he will restart the tour in Lucca, Italy on 31 July, before continuing the 75-date world trek as planned.

“Justin Bieber announced today that the Justice World Tour will resume at Lucca Festival, Italy, on July 31st,” they commented. “Justin will set off across a run of European festivals and continue on his international world tour performances in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, then back to Europe in 2023.”

No dates for the postponed North America dates have been announced.

